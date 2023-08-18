This is what getting a tattoo looks like from under your skin in ultra-slow motion

I think nearly everything looks exciting and new when filmed in slow motion. But as a big tattoo fan, I found a video that’s cooler than others. Gav and Dan of The Slow Mo Guys show us what a tattoo needle looks like from under your skin, up close and personal, and shot at up to 20,000 frames per second. Told you it was cool!

In the video, the guys use a piece of clear ballistic gel to demonstrate their shoddy tattoo skills. They filmed on the Phantom TMX 7510 camera paired with the new Laowa 24mm T8 2x Macro Pro2be lens. From what I understood, they bought a cheap tattoo gun from Amazon, but that doesn’t matter – it works on the same principle as any other.

Most tattoo artists use fake skin to practice before they master their craft enough to switch to humans. However, it wouldn’t show us what the needles and the ink look like from underneath. So, Gav and Dan used tiny pieces of ballistic gel to get that see-through view. It’s most likely not a perfectly accurate representation of what it looks like under the skin. However, it gives you an idea of how the tattoo gun works and how those ink marks look under that body art we proudly show off.

The guys tried tattooing their ballistic gel without the ink first, just to see how the needle moves on its own. They later tried two different types of needles, as well as both black and red ink. And while it may be a bit disturbing to some – I think it looks darn amazing!

You might want to skip it if you’re iffy on needles. But here’s my experience: I faint when I have my blood drawn, but I really enjoyed watching this and didn’t have any issues. I even feel like getting another tattoo!

[Tattoo on Transparent “Skin” at 20,000fps – The Slow Mo Guys via Laughing Squid]