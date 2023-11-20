Deal alert: Fujifilm and Kodak 35mm film at 35% discount

Here’s some good news for film photographers. After a massive price increase earlier this year, some 35mm films are back at their original prices. At least for a while. So, use this opportunity to stock up on Fujifilm and Kodak fioms.

Film prices have skyrocketed over the past few years, with both Fujifilm and Kodak increasing their prices by up to 40%. But along with other Black Friday deals, it looks like some film manufacturers have decided to ease up on the prices, too.

Speaking with Kosmo Foto, Andrew Church, Kodak Alaris’s EMEA business manager, said: “There is no general price drop, but we are running some end-of-year promotions on some 120 films. These films have been reduced to our distributor customers by approximately the amount shown in the table:”

“Hopefully, the distributors will pass on the full reductions,” Church added. “It may depend on the levels of inventory they are currently holding.”

Some Fujifilm 35mm films are on a discount, too. We spotted 3-packs of Fujifilm 200 and 400 color negative film. You’ll find more deals here.

[via Kosmo Foto]