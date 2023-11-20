DIY Photography

Deal alert: Fujifilm and Kodak 35mm film at 35% discount

Here’s some good news for film photographers. After a massive price increase earlier this year, some 35mm films are back at their original prices. At least for a while. So, use this opportunity to stock up on Fujifilm and Kodak fioms.

Film prices have skyrocketed over the past few years, with both Fujifilm and Kodak increasing their prices by up to 40%. But along with other Black Friday deals, it looks like some film manufacturers have decided to ease up on the prices, too.

Speaking with Kosmo Foto, Andrew Church, Kodak Alaris’s EMEA business manager, said: “There is no general price drop, but we are running some end-of-year promotions on some 120 films. These films have been reduced to our distributor customers by approximately the amount shown in the table:”

Cat #Description£
10755975 Pack 120 GOLD 200 FILM-35%
18086745 Pack 120 PORTRA 160 FILM-10%
87312005 Pack 120 EKTACHROME E100 FILM-10%
85722735 Pack TMX 120 T-MAX 100 FILM-35%
85682145 Pack TMY 120 T-MAX 400 FILM-20%
11536595 Pack TX 120 TRI-X 400 FILM-28%

“Hopefully, the distributors will pass on the full reductions,” Church added. “It may depend on the levels of inventory they are currently holding.”

Some Fujifilm 35mm films are on a discount, too. We spotted 3-packs of Fujifilm 200 and 400 color negative film. You’ll find more deals here.

[via Kosmo Foto]

