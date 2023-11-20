‘Unicorn’ caught on park’s trail cameras during full moon

Trail cams capture many weird and wonderful things. This time, a trail camera in Arizona photographed what appeared to be a unicorn.

The footage was captured in the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. Park officials posted the unusual images to Facebook, saying, “The full moon brings out the park’s unicorns.”

Park officials clarified that this was unlikely to be one of the mythical beasts. They identified the creature as a young male elk.

“The first set of antlers that yearling male elk grow are single beams with typically no forks or tines,” the post explains. “These young males are commonly referred to as “spikes.””

According to the post, the shedding of antlers typically occurs in late winter or early spring. However, early antler loss can result from sparring, poor nutrition, or disease and injuries that affect testosterone levels in young males.

Trail cams certainly do witness some unusual creatures and behaviours, however. This one caught a cheeky skunk doing handstands, and this one filmed a wolf running off with another camera.

Park officials joked that with the next full moon, they might witness Pegasus, the flying horse, on their trail cams. Now that really would be something!

[via UPI]