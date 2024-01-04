C is for Cookie with these new Shadow Boards from V-Flat World

Jan 4, 2024

Alex Baker
Alex Baker

Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

C is for cookie with these new gobos from V-Flat World

If you need some inspiration for the New Year, you could check out these new gobos or cookies from V-Flat World. They are designed to create interesting shadows for tabletop and still-life photography. They could be just the thing to try if you’re in a creative rut.

The new Shadow Boards, as they are called, come in a number of different designs. From window cut-outs to leaves and tree shapes, they are made from durable PVC plastic. The boards measure 17 inches by 20 inches. They also come with a stand to make them easy to use.

Gobos (short for go-betweens) have been around for a long time. Usually, photographers and filmmakers had to make their own, which was time-consuming. The shadow boards go between the light source and the subject of the photo, creating interesting shadows. The concept is similar to using gobos on an optical snoot, only this time, they are in actual size. This can make food and product photography both creative and fun.

V-Flat World calls these shadow boards a “secret weapon” for photographers. They promise they will “open up a world of possibilities”. Playing with light and shadow is what photography is all about, after all.

Of course, you could make your own gobos quite easily with a sharp knife and some foam board. Heck, you can even make the gobos move to mimic a fan. However, if you’re looking for something a bit more durable that you can use over and over again, then these might be just the thing.

The shadow boards are available to buy for $24.95 for a single unit, or in packs of three different designs for $59.95.

