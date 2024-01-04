Pentax half-frame film camera now in prototype stage, release “as soon as possible”

The Pentax Film Camera Project has been quite an interesting journey to follow. Not least of all because it’s a new film camera being developed in (now) 2024. They’ve been quiet for a while, with their last update video posted eight months ago.

They did offer a tease of a prototype in July, but now it appears to be a working prototype, according to an interview with Japanese online magazine Barfout. Pentax manager Makoto Iikawa, product planner & designer Takeo Suzuki and actress & model Riko take it for a spin.

Japanese actress and model, Riko

Pentax Film Camera Prototype

It’s important to note at this point that there are no photos of the actual prototype camera. But they do discuss it. The interview begins with Mr Ikawa presenting Riko with the prototype to have and play with. On receiving it, Riko’s first question is about the film advance lever and the sound of the gears as it’s wound.

That’s the sound of the many gears in the camera interlocking with each other. When building a new camera, we had to bring up old blueprints and assemble it from scratch, but it was difficult in many ways, as parts would get stuck and not work. With the advice of former employees, and sometimes a lot of angry words (laughs), we have finally made it this far. Takeo Suzuki

The new Pentax camera is to be a half-frame camera. This means that it shoots a vertical orientation photograph on one half of a 35mm frame at a time. It allows you to get twice as many images from each roll. Of course, each has half the “resolution” as it’s only using half as much film for each image.

July’s prototype teaser photo

The problems shooting with film

Riko discusses some of the issues with shooting film or buying a film camera as she sees them. Most film cameras are old. Manuals are rare, with limited instructional information available online. There’s also their inevitable, eventual demise. Suzuki backs up her thoughts about issues of non-working older cameras.

I often hear stories of users who have purchased a camera but received it in a broken condition, and when they go to the store, “We can’t repair this, it’s junk,” which really makes me feel sad. Takeo Suzuki

A new camera with an easy-to-understand manual – and a warranty in case something goes wrong – would solve these issues. With the new camera in a working prototype stage, it seems that new camera may be coming soon. The company says they want it on the market soon.

If Riko’s comments are anything to go by, it looks like Pentax might be onto a winner with their new half-frame camera. The intent seems to be that it’s an analogue alternative to a smartphone camera. It’s an all-in-one compact camera, so we knew we were never going to get the same level of control we would with an SLR.

Shot with the “Ricoh Auto Half” camera

Pentax targetting smartphone users

But as compact cameras go, it’s quite a specific – and smart – demographic to target. Regular smartphone shooters who want to play with analogue film. Sure, there are other analogue options, like the Fuji Instax range (buy here), but those are instant prints, not film.

Instax offers the instant gratification of mobile while being analogue. Film provides longer anticipation due to the very fact that it’s not instant. Instant was a great gimmick in the Polaroid days. But with smartphones providing instant feedback, the delayed feedback of film is now a desired experience. So desired, there are even smartphone apps that delay showing you your photo now.

From Roki’s feedback, the new Pentax half-frame film camera appears to complement a smartphone very well. Depending on the price when it becomes available, I might even add one of these to my own film collection.

There’s still no news on a release date, but Ricoh says they want to get the new camera on the market as soon as possible.

[via Barfout]