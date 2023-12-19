Hipstamatic v10.0 brings analogue viewfinder and revamped UI

The app that started it all, Hipstamatic, has announced the release of Hispstamatic v10.0. It’s not just an iterative release, either. The company says the new update is a complete reinvention of the Hipstamatic Camera app.

It introduces a new analogue viewfinder and menu system. Multiple exposures are now possible with hard flash. Other features include new developing modes, a manual mode with presets, and more. And it’s available to download now.

Nope, it’s not a digital camera

There were rumours that Hipstamatic was getting ready to release an actual camera. Given some of the promotional images for the new app, it’s easy to see why people would think that. But no, a real-life Hipstamatic camera is not a thing.

What we have got instead is the new Hipstamatic v10.0 app, with its “reinvented” interface and feature set. Chief amongst the changes is a new analogue viewfinder and camera menu system. Of course, this isn’t actually analogue. You’re not really looking through your lens optically. It’s a simulated view with a standard SLR viewfinder interface over your image.

Multiple exposure & hard flash

The app now lets you shoot multiple exposure images. This is a composite of several photographs created in a single final result, all in-camera. A new feature to the app, Hipstamatic says it brings “the feel of traditional photography at your fingertips”.

The app now offers both instant and delayed developing modes. They are as their names suggest. Instant mode gives you your final image right away. The new delayed mode makes you wait a while before it lets you see it for that “suspense” of instant film.

Manual Mode with Presets

Hipstamatic provides full manual controls, letting you get complete control over your photographs. And once you’ve tweaked your settings to your liking, you’re able to save them as manual presets. Then, in the future, you can recall these presets to apply them at will.

Thre’s also an EZ-Auto Scene Detection mode. Another one with a name that suggests its purpose. It “adapts to various environments and lighting conditions”, the company says, but it’s not fully automatic. It’s user-configurable, allowing you to override settings to make it your own.

Revamped User Interface

You can see a little of it in the screenshots further up, but Hipstamatic v10.0 introduces a completely revamped user interface – out with the old and in with the new. Hipstamatic says that the new interface eliminates distractions.

The goal is to bring a cleaner, smoother interface for users. Something that lets them get on with the business of shooting photos with less time navigating an app.

Price and Availability

Hipstamatic v10.0 is available to download now from the Apple App Store. The app can be downloaded freely, although there are in-app purchases to gain certain features. And, of course, it’s still only available for iPhones. No Android love, yet.