Wedding turns into tragedy as photographer dies after falling from the venue rooftop

In a heart-wrenching incident in Japan, a wedding photographer has died following a tragic fall. The incident occurred on the morning of November 26, during a pre-wedding event, and led to his death two weeks later on December 9.

The 26-year-old photographer was taking pictures of a couple on the roof of the Kitano Club, a popular wedding venue known for its spectacular views of Kobe City. The rooftop features a luscious lawn but lacks protective fencing. According to the reports, the young photographer accidentally stepped back and fell from the third floor, a height of about 30 feet (nine meters).

The fall resulted in a severe head injury. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries two weeks later. The local police stated in a press conference that the cause of death was septic shock, an aftermath of the head injury. The information comes from a YouTube video, but it has been removed at the moment of writing this.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the photographer’s death. The focus is on whether this was a case of professional negligence, given the absence of a fence in the area from where he fell.

This tragic event is a sobering reminder of the inherent risks some photographers face. Sure, wedding photography isn’t considered as risky as, for instance, war photography. Still, it can result in falls ranging from being humorous and silly to hurting the photographer or damaging their gear. Sadly, it looks like some wedding photography accidents can also be deadly.

[via PetaPixel]