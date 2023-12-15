DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

No, Hipstamatic is not launching a real camera

by Leave a Comment

No, Hipstermatic is not launching a real camera

It’s been called the biggest marketing letdown since, well, I don’t know. And people were certainly fooled, including a few camera websites out there. It appears that the hype surrounding Hipstamatic‘s rangefinder camera is nothing more than just that. Hype.

For a whole week (that’s forever in digital marketing terms), Hipstamatic has been teasing everyone with images of a sexy-looking Leica-rangefinder-esque black camera with a yellow button. Could they be creating a real camera, finally? Everyone asked.

But no, they aren’t. The ‘big reveal’ merely launched a new digital ‘skin’ design for their app which has several new features and updates, and tadaaaa! a subscription.

To say that people felt disillusioned is something of an understatement. Commenters stated, “I was really hoping this was going to be a physical rangefinder camera that we could load our year’s worth of film packs and lens settings into and have a true digital LOMO experience.”

Others said they would have bought a physical camera but never a subscription.

The new version 10 of Hipstamatic features a new analogue viewfinder and menu system that do mimic a classic rangefinder camera (I wasn’t aware that they had menus at all, but hey!). There is also a ‘develop later’ delayed developing option for those who hate the instant gratification of digital photography.

If you want to try out the new Hipstamatic skin and features, the subscription costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the year, available from the Apple app store or Google play.

You’re probably better off buying this Lego film camera, it’ll be more fun!

[via petapixel]

Related posts:

Real-Time Digital Make Up Alters Real Faces In… Real-Time Hipstamatic is back with a new free app and updated analogue camera styles Hipstamatic app relaunches as a social networkHipstamatic app relaunches as a social network, but only for iOS Sony UK teases “new compact camera” (likely the ZV-1) launching in 6 days
Alex Baker: from diyphotography.net

About Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts