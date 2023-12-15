No, Hipstamatic is not launching a real camera

It’s been called the biggest marketing letdown since, well, I don’t know. And people were certainly fooled, including a few camera websites out there. It appears that the hype surrounding Hipstamatic‘s rangefinder camera is nothing more than just that. Hype.

For a whole week (that’s forever in digital marketing terms), Hipstamatic has been teasing everyone with images of a sexy-looking Leica-rangefinder-esque black camera with a yellow button. Could they be creating a real camera, finally? Everyone asked.

But no, they aren’t. The ‘big reveal’ merely launched a new digital ‘skin’ design for their app which has several new features and updates, and tadaaaa! a subscription.

To say that people felt disillusioned is something of an understatement. Commenters stated, “I was really hoping this was going to be a physical rangefinder camera that we could load our year’s worth of film packs and lens settings into and have a true digital LOMO experience.”

Others said they would have bought a physical camera but never a subscription.

The new version 10 of Hipstamatic features a new analogue viewfinder and menu system that do mimic a classic rangefinder camera (I wasn’t aware that they had menus at all, but hey!). There is also a ‘develop later’ delayed developing option for those who hate the instant gratification of digital photography.

This is DELAY-MODE on the new Hipstamatic. Shoot Now. View Later. pic.twitter.com/v8LRH5E1hw — Hipstamatic® (@Hipstamatic) December 14, 2023

If you want to try out the new Hipstamatic skin and features, the subscription costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the year, available from the Apple app store or Google play.

You’re probably better off buying this Lego film camera, it’ll be more fun!

[via petapixel]