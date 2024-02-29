Annie Leibovitz teams up with Ikea for ‘family’ themed portrait project

As collaborations go, it’s an unexpected one. However, the iconic portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz recently unveiled her most recent project, where she teamed up with the Swedish flat-pack furniture brand Ikea.

The project is less about interior design, however, and more about the themes of family and home. The photographer travelled to seven countries to photograph different people in their homes. The project contains around 25 photographs, plus interviews and fascinating behind-the-scenes videos.

The homes and families featured range from the UK to Sweden, Japan, USA, Italy, Germany, and India. While the homes featured vary greatly, the sense of pride and love are themes that run throughout the series.

According to The Guardian, Leibovitz was approached by Ikea during the pandemic, and describes the project as “a dream project for someone like myself…It was so powerful and emotional to go into these people’s lives,” she adds.

Leibovitz is probably better known for her work with fashion magazines, royalty, and Hollywood actors. However, she describes her work on this project as having the same sense of purpose and intensity, no matter who the subjects were.

These images for me, certainly show the indelible ‘Leibovitz style’. However, there is something different about them, something quieter and more truthful perhaps. It’s certainly an interesting and unexpected pairing between a great photographer and the brand that sits in all of our living rooms (and kitchens and bedrooms…)

The collaboration was showcased during the Paris Fashion Week and will be up until the 3rd of March. You can see all of the images and interviews here.

[via the guardian]