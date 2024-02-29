The Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII has no distortion

Brightin Star added a new lens to their catalog. The new lens is a new revision of their 12mm f/2.0 lens, earning the name Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII. It’s an APS-C manual focus lens for the EF-M/RF/Z/MFT/E/X mounts, which costs only $199.

The Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII

The Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII is a rectilinear lens, or in more common terms; it’s not a fisheye lens. The lens doesn’t have much distortion, which is impressive for such a wide lens. It is an APS-C (and MFT) lens, which isn’t as wide as a full-frame 12mm lens. Either way, we recently saw wider rectilinear lenses like the 7Artisan 9mm f/5.6 or the more recent Laowa Zero-D 10mm f/2.8. The Brightin Star “only” gives a 97-degree viewing angle, which is still very wide.

It might sound like the Brightin Star isn’t as impressive, but being available only for APS-C and MFT has two important benefits—namely, the weight and price of the lens. In terms of weight, the Brightin Star weighs only 270g, about two-thirds of the weight of the Laowa Zero-D. In terms of pricing, the gap is even bigger. While the Zero-D is very impressive, it costs $799. It’s quite a steal for such a lens, but the Brightin Star is still far below it, costing only $199.

Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII – Optics

The design of the lens includes 12 elements in nine groups. According to Brightin Star, the lens achieves minimal distortion by including two aspherical lenses and two ED lenses as part of the design. The lens also allows you to get rather close to your subject with a minimum focus distance of 18 cm.

Brightin Star 12mm f/2.0 MKIII specs

Focal length 12mm Format APS-C/ MFT Focus type MF Lens type Wide angle lens Aperture blades 10 Aperture type Clicked aperture Lens size 76.5 x 69.5 mm Minimum focus distance 0.18 m Maximum apperture F/2.0 Filter size 62 mm Weight 270 g Lens structure 12 elements in 9 groups Angle of view 97 degrees

Price and availability

The Brightin Star 12mm MKIII is available for $199 at Amazon and at Brightin Star’s own webstore.