2023 Siena International Photo Awards winner shows the pain and meaninglessness of war

When I think of the Siena International Photo Awards, I think of photos that make a tear glow in the corner of my eye. The contest has announced its 2023 winners, and like in previous years, they are guaranteed to stir up strong emotions.

This year’s Photographer of the Year is Salwan Georges, an esteemed Iraqi-American photographer and journalist. His winning photo, titled Georgy, captures a moving moment that shows a part of pain and meaninglessness of war.

Overall winner

Salwan’s winning image shows Georgy Keburia as he bids farewell to his family, compelled to abandon their home in Odesa, Ukraine. As I’m sure you know, the devastating conflict between Russia and Ukraine erupted in March 2022.

The war has forced millions of people to flee their country and leave their homes, lives, and their loved ones behind. Salwan captured the moment as a mother and daughter confront the fear of leaving behind Georgy, their husband and father, to seek refuge in safer surroundings. Simultaneously, the photo shows the profound sorrow and trepidation of a father forced to part ways with his loved ones while staying to defend his homeland. With his exceptional skills as a photographer-journalist, Salwan captured the heart-wrenching essence of the conflict masterfully.

© Salwan Georges/Siena International Photo Awards 2023

Category winners and Siena Awards 2023 Festival

Like every year, the Siena International Photo Awards also recognizes category winners in 12 categories, including single photo, photo story, and video. All the winners were announced at the awards ceremony held at Siena’s Teatro dei Rinnovati. This event marked the official opening of Siena Awards 2023, a visual arts festival that promises to breathe life into Siena and its surroundings until November 19 2023.

The festival showcases two group exhibitions: “Creative Photo Awards” and “Drone Photo Awards.” They both feature a diverse collection of captivating photos and videos awarded in the two contests and sourced from across the globe. This year, the festival breathes life into the historic center of Sovicille and, for the first time, arrives in Chiusdino with the captivating open-air exhibition, “Chiusdino♥Creative,” open from July 8.

Take a look at the category winners below, and make sure to visit the Siena International Photo Awards’ website for even more splendid photos.

© Wolfgang Schwan/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Best Author © Benoit Segalen/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Street Photography © Shyjith Onden Cheriyath/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Journeys & Adventures © Torie Hilley/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Animals in their Environment © Matt McClain/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Fascinating Faces and Characters © Fabio Savini/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; The Beauty of Nature © Mobin Shahvaisi/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Under 20 © Samuel Barnes/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Sports in Action © Lilian Koh/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Underwater Life © Andras D. Hajdu/Siena International Photo Awards 2023; Documentary & Photojournalism