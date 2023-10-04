Why and how to use photography to document your personal life

If you’re a professional photographer, maybe you don’t feel like bringing your camera into your personal life all that much. Or you’re experiencing a creative block and don’t feel like shooting at all. But documenting your life matters, and we tend to forget it. In this video, Rick Bebbington talks about the importance of preserving memories for future generations and, above all, for the future self. He also gives you a few tips on capturing these fleeting moments and preserving them forever.

Camera over phone: Rick talks about the advantage of your camera over your phone, despite always having the latter with you. For him, a dedicated camera gives more depth and meaningfulness to photos, and really makes them count. However, you can’t always bring your camera around for a number of reasons, so…

…Take photos with your phone: this is perfect for spontaneous shots, and as I said, you always have your camera with you. While the photos might not always be DSLR-quality, they have a charm of their own. After all, phone cameras have gone a long way and you can take shots of decent quality and keep the moments preserved.

Shoot video: Photos are great, but you may also want to relive the sound of laughter, the soothing hum of ocean waves, or the thrill of a roller coaster ride, to name a few. In cases like this, videos are your best bet. Take short clips, but don’t just store them on your phone. Play with video editing and turn those simple clips into treasured memories. You can store them on a separate drive and rewatch them when you need some serotonin boost.

Print your photos: In a digital era, we often forget about printed, tangible images. And even while I have a few drives filled with digital photos – I still gladly turn the pages of my old albums. There’s a unique joy in holding a physical photo, and in my opinion, this will never change. So, make a selection of photos and make your memories tactile. It’s a great gift to yourself, as well as to those who shared the precious moments with you.

Additionally, you can add a touch of personal narration to your captures. When you print your photos, jot down thoughts, moods, or even the backstory, and add layers to your memories.

Finally, don’t forget to stay in the moment. While capturing your precious moments is great, savoring the moment is equally important. Don’t go overboard with capturing everything that’s going on, but try to find the balance, as the essence of any memory is in its lived experience. So, do capture, but also cherish the moments without your camera in hand.

Do you capture precious moments from your personal life? Do you carry your camera or just snap away on your phone? Let us know in the comments.

[The Value of Documenting your Life via FStoppers]