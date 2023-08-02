DIY Photography

YouTube Shorts to add live streaming and remix collab features

In a new blog post, YouTube has announced some upcoming features for its Shorts feature. In short, the company is “taking inspiration” from other platforms to bring TikTok-style split-screen collaborations and Reels-like remixing.

For those who like to live stream, you’ll now be able to do that through YouTube’s Shorts platform, too. And you’ll still get all of your usual live stream monetisation features, such as Super Chat, Super Stickers and channel membership.

New Shorts Collaboration Features

YouTube has announced six new features coming to shorts. These will already be available for some of you. But, as is usual with major YouTube updates, it’ll likely phase in chunks. There is one that’s officially still coming soon, though.

The new features include the ability to create split-screen collaborations and responses to other people’s shorts. You also get the ability to remix using just the audio on top of your own video (original, huh?). Dozens of new effects and stickers are also being added – including interactive stickers.

YouTube Live Streaming goes vertical

When it comes to usability, there are two new features being implemented right now, with one coming in the future. The headliner is probably that YouTube will now support live streaming on Shorts, letting you reach a wide mobile audience in real-time.

For consumers of Shorts, you can now add Shorts to playlists. So, you’re able to curate, categorise and collect shorts for future re-watching. This is a very useful feature for organising multi-part Stories.

New tools to convert long-form video to Shorts

Finally, YouTube is introducing new recomposition tools to allow creators to easily make Shorts from their existing long-form content. Once you choose a video to remix, you can zoom, crop, and tweak the layout. You’ll even be able to do split-screen videos with yourself.

You can read more about the new YouTube Shorts features on the YouTube Blog.

