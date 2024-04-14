You can convert the Module 8 PL Tuner to Fujifilm X and Leica L mounts

Apr 14, 2024

YouTube video

Happy NAB2024 everyone. Last we covered the Module 8 series, its L1, L2, and L3 tuners just got a new PL version that acts as both a tuner and a PL lens adapter for RF and E mount cameras. Now, Moment is releasing a mount conversion kit for $100 that allows you to convert the tuners’ mounts. This allows you to switch between the previously available RF and E mounts or adapt the tuners between two new options: the Fujifilm X and Leica’s L mounts.

YouTube video

What are the Module 8 Tuners?

Moment 8 tuner vs vintage glass

If you are a fan of classic lenses, you may have already heard of the Module 8 Tuners. They’re essentially front filters that give your lenses a “classic lens look”. Specifically, Lenses like the Canon FD,  Super Baltars, and Canon K-35. If the claim is solid, getting a Tuner is an order of magnitude cheaper than getting a high-end vintage lens.

Here is the deal: if you like vintage looks, digital filters are great, but they are not the real thing. A lens “look” is tied to its optics and is hard to reproduce in post. There is a reason that old optics are getting a renaissance. The Nour TripletPetzval 80.5mmLensbaby Velvet, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens are just a few samples. They are more on the stills side, but you get my point.

Optical flows are hard to reproduce digitally, but what if you reproduce them optically? That’s what the Module 8 Tuners are for. Of course, it does not hurt that multiple-Oscar winner Iain Neil is the optics designer behind this project.

Module 8 Tuners showcase

Specifications

Lens TypeVariable Look Zoom Attachment
MaterialsAerospace Quality
Mechanical DesignPrecision Multi-cam
Lens Side MountCanon EF Lenses and PL Lenses Only
Electronics SupportCanon, Tamron, Sigma
Electronics SupportEF Tuner: Focus (wire), Aperture, IS and Autofocus Pass though – PL Tuner: None
Inspired ByCanon® K-35
Neutral SettingYes
Adjustment Rage0-10
Halation (Center)Low/Medium
Halation (Edge)Low
Axial AberrationsSpherical
Full Frame Aberrations5th Order Coma Oblique Spherical
Resolution4K+
Max. Bokeh EffectSoap Bubble
Magnification Factor1.1x
Tuner Breathing< 0.25%
F/# Range (Optimal)EF Tuner: F/1.2-F/2.8 – PL Tuner: F/1.0-F/2.8
Stop Loss< 1/4
Lens Image CircleFull Frame
CoatingsVintage Emulation
Weight180g (E Mount) – 170g (RF Mount) – 280g (PL Tuner)
Tuner Dial Rotation70 degrees
Firmware UpdateEF Tuner: Via Micro USB – PL Tuner: No Firmware
Warranty1 Year
DimensionsEF Tuner: Ø76mm x L31mm – PL Tuner: Ø80mm x L45mm
Moment Tuner conversion kit

Price and availability

The mount conversion kit costs $100 per unit. Personally, I find this price to be quite “bananas” for what is essentially a rear mount part and a shim kit.

