You can convert the Module 8 PL Tuner to Fujifilm X and Leica L mounts

Happy NAB2024 everyone. Last we covered the Module 8 series, its L1, L2, and L3 tuners just got a new PL version that acts as both a tuner and a PL lens adapter for RF and E mount cameras. Now, Moment is releasing a mount conversion kit for $100 that allows you to convert the tuners’ mounts. This allows you to switch between the previously available RF and E mounts or adapt the tuners between two new options: the Fujifilm X and Leica’s L mounts.

What are the Module 8 Tuners?

If you are a fan of classic lenses, you may have already heard of the Module 8 Tuners. They’re essentially front filters that give your lenses a “classic lens look”. Specifically, Lenses like the Canon FD, Super Baltars, and Canon K-35. If the claim is solid, getting a Tuner is an order of magnitude cheaper than getting a high-end vintage lens.

Here is the deal: if you like vintage looks, digital filters are great, but they are not the real thing. A lens “look” is tied to its optics and is hard to reproduce in post. There is a reason that old optics are getting a renaissance. The Nour Triplet, Petzval 80.5mm, Lensbaby Velvet, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens are just a few samples. They are more on the stills side, but you get my point.

Optical flows are hard to reproduce digitally, but what if you reproduce them optically? That’s what the Module 8 Tuners are for. Of course, it does not hurt that multiple-Oscar winner Iain Neil is the optics designer behind this project.

Specifications

Lens Type Variable Look Zoom Attachment Materials Aerospace Quality Mechanical Design Precision Multi-cam Lens Side Mount Canon EF Lenses and PL Lenses Only Electronics Support Canon, Tamron, Sigma Electronics Support EF Tuner: Focus (wire), Aperture, IS and Autofocus Pass though – PL Tuner: None Inspired By Canon® K-35 Neutral Setting Yes Adjustment Rage 0-10 Halation (Center) Low/Medium Halation (Edge) Low Axial Aberrations Spherical Full Frame Aberrations 5th Order Coma Oblique Spherical Resolution 4K+ Max. Bokeh Effect Soap Bubble Magnification Factor 1.1x Tuner Breathing < 0.25% F/# Range (Optimal) EF Tuner: F/1.2-F/2.8 – PL Tuner: F/1.0-F/2.8 Stop Loss < 1/4 Lens Image Circle Full Frame Coatings Vintage Emulation Weight 180g (E Mount) – 170g (RF Mount) – 280g (PL Tuner) Tuner Dial Rotation 70 degrees Firmware Update EF Tuner: Via Micro USB – PL Tuner: No Firmware Warranty 1 Year Dimensions EF Tuner: Ø76mm x L31mm – PL Tuner: Ø80mm x L45mm

Price and availability

The mount conversion kit costs $100 per unit. Personally, I find this price to be quite “bananas” for what is essentially a rear mount part and a shim kit.