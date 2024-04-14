Atomos Ninja Phone Video Co-Processor

Atomos, one of our favorite companies for external recorders, just released a new product, the Atomos Ninja Phone ($399). Similar to Accsoon’s SeeMo, SeeMo Pro, and the new SeeMo 4k, the Ninja phone utilizes your iPhone as an external recorder to your camera. It’s easy to understand why you would want that – you’re already bringing your phone with you, so if your phone has a great display and recording capabilities, why not use it as a recorder?

The Atomos Ninja Phone

The Atomos Ninja Phone is to be paired with an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max for a 1600nit, 10-bit display that rivals in some ways Atomos own monitors. It’s ironic, in a way, that the wonderful retina displays Apple placed on phones for better content consumption would end up helping in creating more content later. The displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are 460ppi HDR OLED monitors that, when coupled with Atomos Ninja Phone, can also handle 1080p ProRes recordings. It’s not surprising, considering these phones can already record ProRes internally.

The Atomos Ninja runs off a single NPF battery, and it adds IO to your phone. There is an HDMI-in port to connect to your camera and a USB 3.1 Gen1 port to pass the image to your phone. While sending the image data, this USB port also charges your phone using the connected NPF battery.

More interestingly, the Atomos Ninja Phone adds two extra USB ports, one to charge and one to connect additional devices such as microphones or other video accessories.

Price and availability

The Atomos Ninja phone is available for $399.