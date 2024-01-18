Accsoon SeeMo Pro review – connect any camera to Frame.io and social media

I love the workflow Frame.io enables. Hands down, it is the most reliable, fast, and effective cloud service I used for video production. So when Accsoon announced their new product, a device that can add Frame.io to any camera, I was excited. The Accsoon SeeMo Pro ($349) is here, and as expected, it isn’t your typical capture device.

I am going to share my experience with the SeeMo Pro below, and I would love to hear your thoughts on it. Some cameras already have built-in Frame.io support, but if you are using an older camera, would this be worthwhile for you?

The Accsoon SeeMo Pro

Let’s talk about the Accsoon SeeMo Pro itself. It’s a compact capture device for iOS iPhones and iPads, so you can use a mirrorless camera instead of the built-in camera. The “Pro” version adds more features on top of the 2022 Accsson SeeMo ($179). The biggest difference between the original SeeMo and the Pro version is the additional Frame.io support and SDI ports.

Accsoon SeeMo Pro: Initial set-up

First, you need to connect the Accsoon SeeMo Pro to your camera via HDMI or SDI. (If you’re using SDI, you can also use the SDI output for looping the video. Sadly, there is no HDMI to SDI conversion.

Once you’ve done that, connect your iOS device to the SeeMo Pro using the “Video out” USB-C port. This port also provides power for your iOS device. This means you can run both the SeeMo Pro and an iPhone from a single power source. There is a second 5V USB-C port to power an additional device like a microphone or a small light.

In terms of power, you have two options: an NPF battery or a LEMO two-pin power connector. Once you turn on the SeeMo, a small five-LED turns on and shows the remaining battery.

Lastly, on your iOS device, open the app store and search for the Accsoon SEE app. There are other apps from Accsoon, but for the SeeMo, SeeMo Pro, or CineView Nano, you only need the Accsoon SEE app. Once you launch the app, the iPhone is ready to record your camera footage. (Keep in mind that the SeeMo records a separate 1080p stream from the one in your camera. You can also record the footage using the camera in a higher resolution, and it will be kept, as usual, on the memory card).

The SeeMo Pro also supports live-streaming to most social platforms. You activate this feature by pressing the “live” button next to the big red record button. This will open a menu with three streaming presets, so it can have your YouTube or Facebook keys saved instead of typing them on the tiny phone keyboard.

Sadly, you can’t stream to Instagram, as it only allows for streaming from within the Instagram app (which itself doesn’t recognize external devices like the Accoon SeeMo Pro).

Accsoon SeeMo Pro – Frame.io integration

To enable Frame.io, press the Frame.io button. It will ask you to log in to your Frame.io account to continue. (Just a quick note that if you own an Adobe account, you already have some space on Frame.IO, and you can use your Adobe CC account, too). Once you’re connected, you’ll need to choose or create a project, and toggle the C2C support button.

Now, you are ready to start streaming to Frame.io. By default, the Accsoon SeeMo Pro will automatically upload your clips, and you can choose if you want to upload on the go or wait for the recording to stop. Currently, the SeeMo app doesn’t support growing files, so you can’t access a clip until you stop recording it. As a bonus, the Accoon See app lets you manually upload videos and photos from the camera roll.

Uploaded files immediately appear on Frame.io, and from my experience, they are actually there when they show up. Unlike Google Drive, for example, where you can end with zero-byte files. (Just ask any editor who’s worked with Google Drive if they liked it, to see how SeeMo and frame.io are so much better). Once your clip is on the frame.io cloud, the workflow is the same as any other frame.io workflow. You can share the video, send it to review, or use Frame.io to download proxies.

The Accsoon SeeMo Pro – an iOS capture device

As an Android geek, I wish the SeeMo Pro also supported Android, but if you don’t have an iOS device, you can easily get a good deal on an older iPhone on eBay. I simply opted to use an old iPhone 7 I had lying around.

My only complaint here is not to SeeMo, but to Apple. Apple limits its interfaces to 1080p, so even if your camera outputs 4K HDMI, Apple will only let you capture 1080P. On the other hand, as I mentioned, the SeeMo also charges your phone, so there is a silver lining.

The Accsoon SeeMo Pro + iPhone = amazing monitor

Here’s the thing. Apple devices often have amazing displays. In fact, the color accuracy is higher quality than most camera monitors on the market. If you’re curious about how well your own monitor compares to a device like the iPhone 8, you can check the colors with a SpyderChecker ($139). Additionally, if you have a newer iOS device, it’s likely brighter than your typical camera monitor. Smartphones are meant to be used outside with ease, so displays only became brighter with the years.

And thanks to the many monitoring tools of the Accsoon SEE app, the ordinary iPhone becomes a potent and complete camera monitor. False color, zebra, grid lines, de-squeezing, focus peaking, and more. You can also customize each monitoring tool to a certain degree.

Does the SeeMo Pro support my camera?

As stated before, the Accsoon SeeMo Pro is a capture device. Like most other capture devices on the market, it isn’t limited in its connectivity. As long as your camera has a video output, it’s fair game. Actually, you don’t even need a camera. Any device with a video output will work. A computer, a console, and any box with an HDMI port.

In conclusion

The Accsoon Seemo Pro is a great device if you want to work with Frame.io, or stream to social media from a pro camera, especially if your flow is for social media or broadcast, where 1080p is the common standard.

I love this little gadget, and I can definitely see our team using it in tradeshows. The Accsoon SeeMo Pro is available now for $349.

If you don’t need Frame.io support, you may want to grab the original SeeMo ($179) instead. It’s about half the price and supports the same services, with the exception of Frame.io and SDI ports. Actually, with an old iPhone, you can get a pro streaming rig for just $230. If you do need SDI or cloud integration, then you need the Pro version.