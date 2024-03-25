Accsoon finally adds 4k to their SeeMo lineup with the SeeMo 4k

The original Accsoon SeeMo is a decent capture card for your iPhone. It allows you to directly record or stream from any camera to social media platforms while also charging your phone. The only drawback is that even though it’s an expensive $179 capture card, it it is limited to 1080p recording. That’s where the SeeMo 4k comes in. It delivers 4k recording in a similar body without costing a dollar more.

Accsoon SeeMo 4k

The new name isn’t creative, sure, but it’s easy to understand. That is pretty rare in the tech industry, thanks to companies like Nvidia and Sony, but I digress. The SeeMo 4k itself is much like the original, except it adds 4k capabilities. Oh, it also has an integrated SD card reader. Although, strangely, the SeeMo 4k can’t record directly to SD cards.

It doesn’t have Frame.io support like the SeeMo Pro, but the Pro is much more expensive, so I can’t say I expected otherwise. Still, expecting isn’t the same as liking; Frame.io is a very useful tool that I wish Accsoon had brought to the SeeMo 4k. (Hi Accsoon, if you are listening, get 4K support on the pro, it will be a game changer for the team here).

Keep in mind that some social media platforms don’t let you stream above 1080p anyway. For those sites, the SeeMo 4k doesn’t offer a much better experience than its predecessor. However, having a 4k source for 1080p streams does give you one benefit. If you zoom in digitally, your resolution won’t actually drop until you go past 2x zoom.

Price and availability

The Accsoon SeeMo 4k is available for $179. As mentioned, It’s a device for iPhone users. It can work for other iOS devices like iPads, but if you’re an Android user, you’ll need to stick to traditional capture cards.