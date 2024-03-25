NANLUX introduces FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens for Evoke 2400B

Mar 25, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

NANLUX introduces FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens for Evoke 2400B

Mar 25, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

FL-35E thumbnail

The FL-35E ($1190) is NANLUX’s lens solution for the Evoke 2400B. If you need a strong light spot, you can use the FL-35E to push the 2400B up to 75,700 lux at 3m (5600K, 15°). The lens has a zoom range of 15° to 46°, remote-motorized control, and a weather-resistance design to match the 2400B.

FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens

FL-35E side
FL-35E rear
FL-35E front

As mentioned, the FL-35E is designed to be paired with the Evoke 2400B LED light. That LED is a high-grade light suitable for both studio and outdoor production. But, like any other light, you will need modifiers to fit the light to your use case. The FL-35E is one such modifier, but it’s different than most lens modifiers we covered before – it’s motorized.

IP55 weather-resistance

Like the Evoke 2400B, the FL-35E lens has a weather-resistant design. You get the same IP55 rating that you got with the 2400B, so you don’t need to compromise on outdoor usage when using the lens.

FL-35E outdoor usage

FL-35E controls

Thanks to the electronic contacts on the FL-35E, you can command the FL-35E from the Evoke 2400B controls. This doesn’t limit you to local controls. If your 2400B is connected to a DMX console or to a NANLINK APP-controlled device, you can control the FL-35E from there.

FL-35E controls

FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens specs

FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens specs

Price and availability

Nanlite fl35e kit content

The FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens is available for $1190. It comes with a barndoor, a manual, and a trolley case. The Evoke 2400B is sold separately for $6,650.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Nanlux introduces The Evoke 1200 – a 1200 Watt LED Spot Light Nanlux teases powerful new Evoke 2400B LED light Aputure Electro XT26 vs Nanlux Evoke 2400B vs Godox Knowled MG2400BiAputure Electro Storm XT26 vs. Nanlux Evoke 2400B vs Godox MG2400Bi Nanlux FL-28Nanlux FL-28 is a more compact and lighter-weight Fresnel lens for powerful LEDs

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *