NANLUX introduces FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens for Evoke 2400B

The FL-35E ($1190) is NANLUX’s lens solution for the Evoke 2400B. If you need a strong light spot, you can use the FL-35E to push the 2400B up to 75,700 lux at 3m (5600K, 15°). The lens has a zoom range of 15° to 46°, remote-motorized control, and a weather-resistance design to match the 2400B.

FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens

As mentioned, the FL-35E is designed to be paired with the Evoke 2400B LED light. That LED is a high-grade light suitable for both studio and outdoor production. But, like any other light, you will need modifiers to fit the light to your use case. The FL-35E is one such modifier, but it’s different than most lens modifiers we covered before – it’s motorized.

IP55 weather-resistance

Like the Evoke 2400B, the FL-35E lens has a weather-resistant design. You get the same IP55 rating that you got with the 2400B, so you don’t need to compromise on outdoor usage when using the lens.

FL-35E controls

Thanks to the electronic contacts on the FL-35E, you can command the FL-35E from the Evoke 2400B controls. This doesn’t limit you to local controls. If your 2400B is connected to a DMX console or to a NANLINK APP-controlled device, you can control the FL-35E from there.

FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens specs

Price and availability

The FL-35E Motorized Fresnel Lens is available for $1190. It comes with a barndoor, a manual, and a trolley case. The Evoke 2400B is sold separately for $6,650.