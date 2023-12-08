Samyang adds 100mm T2.3 to its compact autofocus cine prime lineup

Samyang has announced its newest Sony E mount autofocus cinema prime lens. It’s the Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 (buy here). As an FE lens, it’s designed for full-frame cameras and rounds out Samyang’s V-AF lens lineup quite nicely.

The original five-lens lineup launched in September 2022 covering 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, 45mm and 75mm focal lengths at T1.9. Their reception since then has been very warm, with users remarking on their speed.

Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3

The above review from Pav SZ contains the most amount of information I could find about the lens. Of course, the Samyang website does list its specifications, but there isn’t much specifically about this new lens.

From that, I suspect that it will offer similar performance and quality to the rest of the lenses in the V-AF lineup. But for those who don’t know what’s like, there’s the video above.

Samyang V-AF Cinema Autofocus Lenses

Samyang launched its V-AF series in 2022 with five lenses. 20mm T1.9, 24mm T1.9 (buy here), 35mm T1.9 (buy here), 45mm T1.9 (buy here) and 75mm T1.9 (buy here). The 20mm doesn’t seem to have actually been released yet, though. All of the lenses are full-frame and provide full communication and autofocus with Sony bodies.

They were billed as the world’s first Cine AF lenses. I think there’s been a little creative license with this claim, but they do appear to have been well-received by those who use them.

The new 100mm T2.3 lens extends this little family to six lenses. It covers a wide range of focal lengths from a moderately wide 24mm to a narrow telephoto 100mm. And for when you need to shoot video and rely on autofocus for things like gimbal work, these give a lot of versatility.

The 100mm T2.3 is a little longer than the rest of the lenses. The 24mm, 35mm, 45mm and 75mm T1.9 lenses are all the same length and diameter (and weight). So, you won’t need to shift rigs around or rebalance gimbals each time you swap them out.

If you add the 100mm T2.3 into the mix, you’ll have to account for this whenever you need to swap it on or off. But as long as the look and quality matches up with the rest of the kit, then it’s all worth it.

Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 Specs

Focal Length 100mm Maximum Aperture T2.3 Minimum Aperture Unspecified Lens Mount Sony E Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View 25.4° (FF) Minimum Focus Distance 70cm Optical Design Unspecified Diaphragm Blades 9 Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization No Filter Size 58mm Dimensions 72.2 x 85.3mm Weight 0.28kg

Price and Availability

The Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 lens for Sony E mount cameras is available to pre-order now for $699. It’s expected to start shipping at the end of December.