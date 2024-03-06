Lomography adds to its 110 film lineup with the Lomomatic 110

Lomography has announced its newest 110-format film camera. It’s the Lomomatic 110 (buy here), and it brings back an iconic design from photography’s past. The company says it’s designed for those who “crave spontaneity”.

The pocket-sized camera is available in two different colour options. The one above is the “Golden Gate Edition”, while the other is the standard silver. They even have a flash attachment.

Lomomatic 110 – About a 2x crop factor

The Lomomatic 110 has a focal length of 23mm. Although, that’s not as wide as you might think. Images on 110 film were just a hair smaller than that of a Micro Four Thirds sensor. This means about a 2x crop factor.

That 23mm lens now gives a “standard” field of view. The kind of field of view you’d expect from about a 45-50mm lens on 35mm film – or a “full-frame” sensor camera.

f/2.8 Maximum Aperture

That 23mm lens has a maximum aperture of f/2.8. I say maximum because you can stop it down. However, you can only stop it down two stops, to f/5.6. The f/2.8 aperture is designated for Night shooting and f/5.6 during the day.

Other than that, there are no manual controls. The ISO’s fixed by the film you shoot, although you will need to tell the camera what ISO speed film you’re using. This then lets it adjust the shutter appropriately.

Other than the “Auto” shutter speed, though, you do get Bulb Mode. I’m not entirely sure how you’d fire bulb mode, though, as there doesn’t seem to be anywhere to screw in a locking release cable.

This is a camera style that takes me back a long time. I remember these things the first time around, or at least the tail end of it. I can’t see myself using one today, but I love that those who might be too young to have experienced this now have another option if they want to.

Price and Availability

The Lomography Lomomatic 110 is available to buy now in three packages. There’s the Golden Gate camera only for $99. There’s a Golden Gate camera and flash combo for $119. The silver model only appears to be available with the flash and is significantly more expensive at $159.