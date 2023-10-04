The Nour Triplet V 2.0 lens is more about art than sharpness

In one corner of the technical race, we have companies like Nikon (Plena) and Canon (and their cine line) racing for sharpness and perfection. On the other corner, you have companies like Module 8 and Lomography ditching sharpness and going for Art! And the Nour Triplet V 2.0/64 is an Art lens in every sense of the word. Check out the Kickstarter here.

Well, you can say a lot of things about the Nour Triplet V 2.0/64 lens, but being perfect is not one of them. Instead, Lomography created a lens with a distinct look that may not be perfect, but is absolutely beautiful. No only that, it’s also controllable.

The Nour Triplet V 2.0/64 Bokeh Control Art Lens

The thing that makes the Nour Triplet so special is its ability to control spherical aberration. It is this spherical aberration that gives the lens its character.

Here is a brief explanation courtesy of Lomography:

Spherical aberration (SA) occurs when the light passing through the edge focuses closer to the lens than light passing through its center. One of the few aberrations that affect the entire frame, SA causes a gorgeous diffused haze and soft focus effect that causes the frame to ‘glow’ when under-corrected. When corrected, it offers a sharp subject against a diffused backdrop, while over-correction results in an extremely sharp subject against a distinctive bubble bokeh backdrop kickstarter

The lens also features a stopless aperture mechanism and smooth focusing:

Aperture ring Focusing

Three types of Bokeh

By controlling the Spherical aberration knob, you can create three types of bokeh:

Bubble bokeh

When the knob is pushed to the max, you would get a sharp subject with a “breathtaking” background blur featuring a distinctive bubble bokeh. As you would imagine, this effect is at its max when you are at an aperture of F/2.0.

Classic bokeh

This is more in line with your standard lens. Well, your standard soft lens. Putting the knob in the middle position creates a diffused backdrop and a soft halo around the edges without compromising crispness and clarity at the center.

Soft bokeh

If you pull the know all the way to the other side, you will get soft focus across the entire frame, with softened light and a slight swirl. Interestingly, the image does not look out of focus; it just looks… soft.

Spherical aberration knob Bubble bokeh Classic Bokeh Soft Bokeh

Nour Triplet bokeh plates

This is a signature feature of almost all Lomography lenses. You can swap out little discs inside the lens to create magical bokeh shapes. It’s like creating your own bokeh, but in a controllable way.

Nour Triplet V 2.0/64 Lens specs

The Nour Triplet supports all the standard mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, and comes in two flavors: historically-inspired brass and a sleek black aluminum.

Focal Length 64 mm Lens Construction 5 elements 3 groups Maximum Aperture f/2.0 Apertures Available f/2.0, f/2.8, f/4, f/5.6, f/8, f/11, f/16 Dual Aperture Mechanism iris style (15 blades) and special shaped drop-in rear aperture plates Image Circle 44 mm Field of View 37° Lens Mounting Profile Full-frame mirrorless Sony E, Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts Electronic Contacts No Closest Focusing Distance 0.6 m Focusing Mechanism Helicoid Filter Thread 55 mm Detachable Lens Hood Yes Finish Brass with black brass ring elements or Black aluminium Weight Brass 620 g (1.3 lbs), Aluminium 395 g (0.87 lbs) Dimensions Canon RF mount (Brass) 74 mm × 78 mm, (Aluminium) 72 mm × 78 mm, Nikon Z mount (Brass) 74 mm × 81 mm, (Aluminium) 72 mm × 81 mm, Sony E mount (Brass) 74 mm × 80 mm, (Aluminium) 72 mm × 80 mm

Inspiration for the Nour Triplet V 2.0/64 Lens

The Nour Triplet is inspired by the history of a fascinating scientist, Hasan Ibn al-Haytham, who lived around 1021 in Cairo, Egypt. Yes, they were dealing with optics back then. (Though I doubt they cared much about RF vs ZF mounts). Al-Haytham was one of the firsts to argue that images are formed in the brain after light passes through our eyes. He is also the first (as far as we know, pre-Aristotle) to describe a camera obscure, so respect!

Sample gallery

Pricing and availability

Lomography states that the Nour Triplet V 2.0 will be available to backers starting December 24th 2023. For getting the best prices, you have to be quick, though, as those are only available to “early bird” backers.

Early bird pledge black aluminium lens: 335 USD

Early bird pledge brass lens: 410 USD

Final retail price black aluminium lens: 449 USD

Final retail price brass lens: 549 USD

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.