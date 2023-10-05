Hey, you! Check out hilarious Comedy Wildlife 2023 finalists

Hey, you! Yes, you! Can’t you hear this lovely bear calling you? He wants you to check out the hilarious 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists. This furry poser is among the 41 images that have entered the final selection before the contest winner is announced. And he wants to share the photos with you and make your day!

About the contest

Professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in 2015. Their goal was to create a competition that focused on the lighter, humorous side of wildlife photography but also had an important role in promoting wildlife conservation at its heart.

Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation, and this year Comedy Wildlife are delighted to be working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this brilliant charity has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 80 countries.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 finalists

This year’s final shortlist includes 41 standalone photographs, three videos, and three Portfolio entries. These include a kangaroo rocking the air guitar, some dancing horses, a balletic otter, a penguin asking for directions… To name just a few. Like every year, some of these photos had me laugh out loud. And some are total “mood” as kids today would say. Kids still use that expression, right? I’ll show you these photos first to show you what I mean:

© Michael Erwin/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © John Blumenkamp/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jacques Poulard/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Christian Hargasser/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023middle of playingAnimal: LionLocation of shot: Masai Mara © Wendy Kaveney/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Vittorio Ricci/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

The finalist announcement also means that voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award, which offers you the chance to vote for your favorite funny photo. Just head to the website and click on the People’s Choice link. You’ll get the chance of winning a cash prize of £500, courtesy of the contest sponsors at Affinity Photo.

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on 23 November 2023. The top image winning a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. And until we know the winners, enjoy the rest of the finalists, visit the contest’s website for more information, and have a good laugh!

Finalists: Individual

© Dikla Gabriel/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Delphine Casimir/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Dario Podesta/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Danny Sullivan/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Danielle Goonan/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Dakota Vaccaro/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Brigitte Alcalay/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Brigitte Alcalay/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Brian Matthews/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Bill Gozansky/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Brandi Romano/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Benard Omwaka/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Allen Holmes/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Adrian Slazok/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Zoe Ashdown/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Vince Maidens/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Tzahi Finkelstein/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Thomas Vijayan/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Sergey Savvi/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Pratick Mondal_/Pratick-MondalThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Paul Goldstein/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Otter Kwek/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Matti Rauvala/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Mark Schocken/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Lara Mathews/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Khurram Khan/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Kawing Chiu_/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Kate Stevenson/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jodi Frediani/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jason Moore /The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jaroslaw Kolacz /The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jakub Wozny/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Jacek Stankiewicz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Henry Keepin/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

Finalists: Portfolio

© Alex Pansier/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Alex Pansier/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Alex Pansier/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Alex Pansier/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

© Tímea Ambrus/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Tímea Ambrus/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Tímea Ambrus/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 © Tímea Ambrus/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023