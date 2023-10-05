Hey, you! Check out hilarious Comedy Wildlife 2023 finalists

Hey, you! Yes, you! Can’t you hear this lovely bear calling you? He wants you to check out the hilarious 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists. This furry poser is among the 41 images that have entered the final selection before the contest winner is announced. And he wants to share the photos with you and make your day!
About the contest
Professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in 2015. Their goal was to create a competition that focused on the lighter, humorous side of wildlife photography but also had an important role in promoting wildlife conservation at its heart.
Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation, and this year Comedy Wildlife are delighted to be working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this brilliant charity has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 80 countries.
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 finalists
This year’s final shortlist includes 41 standalone photographs, three videos, and three Portfolio entries. These include a kangaroo rocking the air guitar, some dancing horses, a balletic otter, a penguin asking for directions… To name just a few. Like every year, some of these photos had me laugh out loud. And some are total “mood” as kids today would say. Kids still use that expression, right? I’ll show you these photos first to show you what I mean:
The finalist announcement also means that voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award, which offers you the chance to vote for your favorite funny photo. Just head to the website and click on the People’s Choice link. You’ll get the chance of winning a cash prize of £500, courtesy of the contest sponsors at Affinity Photo.
The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on 23 November 2023. The top image winning a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. And until we know the winners, enjoy the rest of the finalists, visit the contest’s website for more information, and have a good laugh!
