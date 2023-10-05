Sigma announces two new lenses to cover your wide-angle and telephoto needs

Sigma has just announced not one but two brand-new lenses. Both zoom lenses have you almost completely covered for focal length at both the wide-angle end and the telephoto end of the spectrum.

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary ($599) is the world’s smallest and lightest F2.8 ultrawide zoom lens for APS-C format mirrorless camera systems and will be available to buy soon. The other lens is the development announcement of the SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens, which is specifically designed for full-frame mirrorless camera systems.

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary

This lens sets a precedent as the world’s smallest and lightest F2.8 zoom lens designed specifically for APS-C format mirrorless camera systems. The lens is designed for photographers and videographers looking for a compact and high-quality solution for APS-C mirrorless cameras. It broadens the creative possibilities with its unique combination of portability and optical performance.

Compact Size

Measuring just 2.8 x 2.4 inches (72.2 x 62mm) and weighing a mere 9.2 ounces (260g), the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is exceptionally small and lightweight.

Focal Range

It covers a 15-36mm (35mm equivalent) focal range, featuring a constant F2.8 aperture. This makes it versatile for various photographic situations, such as landscapes or architecture.

Compact Pairing

When combined with the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens, it offers a 15-75mm (35mm equivalent) range with the same F2.8 maximum aperture, weighing less than 19.5 ounces (550g) in total.

Innovative Design

The lens incorporates an aspherical concave lens with special low-dispersion glass designed to minimize flare and ghosting. A unique push-on petal-type hood with a spring and lever system enhances the compactness and design.

Optical Performance

The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 4.6 inches (11.6cm) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 at the wide end, suitable for close-up photography. It minimizes focus breathing and features swift and quiet autofocus.

Supported Platforms

The lens is compatible with APS-C mirrorless cameras on L-Mount, Sony E-mount, and Fujifilm X Mount systems.

Focal Length 10-18mm Mount L Mount, Sony E & Fuji X Format APS-C Focus Type Autofocus Optics 13 elements in 10 groups Min Focus Distance 11.6 (W) – 19.1 (T) cm / 4.6 (W) – 7.6 (T) in. Max aperture f/2.8 Min Aperture f/22 Angle of view 109.7°-76.5° Aperture Blades 7, Rounded Stabilisation No Filter Size 67mm Dimensions 2.8 x 2.5 in. / 72.2 x 64.3mm Weight 9.2 oz. / 260g

Price and availability

This lens will be available to buy starting October 26, 2023, at a retail price of $599.

The SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports

This lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras and aims to offer professionals in both photography and videography a range of high-performance features. When used in conjunction with the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art and the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lenses, photographers have access to a trio of zoom lenses with a bright F2.8 constant aperture, covering a wide range of focal lengths.

Cutting-Edge Optical Design

Sigma has incorporated the latest optical innovations to ensure high-quality imaging for a variety of applications, from sports photography to wildlife and portraits.

High-Speed Autofocus

The lens features a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) that delivers swift and precise autofocus, making it suitable for capturing fast-moving subjects.

Optical Stabilization

The lens is equipped with an Optical Stabilizer using the latest algorithm, known as “OS2,” to provide steady shots and smooth video footage, even in challenging conditions.

Weather Resistance

Sigma’s Sports line is known for its durability, and this lens is no exception. It offers superior weather resistance, ensuring it can withstand adverse weather conditions.

Price and availability

The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is scheduled for release in December 2023 and will be available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions. Please note that the product’s appearance and specifications may change. More details will become available regarding price as the launch date approaches.