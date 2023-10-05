This gorgeous composite captures every supermoon of 2023

This year has treated us with four “supermoons.” Talented photographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee (previously) has captured them all in a painstaking, but exciting process. He composed them into a single collage, celebrating the beauty of the moon. He told DIYP more about his project, so we bring you some backstory and spectacular images Soumyadeep has taken over the course of 2023.

What is a supermoon?

The supermoon is when our natural satellite is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, also known as “perigee.” This makes the moon appear subtly larger and brighter than usual, thus garnering the popular name. Interestingly, while the term “supermoon” has become common for most of us, astronomers seldom use it. Technically, this phenomenon is termed as a “perigee-syzygy Moon.”

In 2023, nature treated us to four supermoons: the Buck Moon on July 3, the Sturgeon Moon on August 1, the Super Blue Moon on August 30, ending with the Harvest Moon on September 29. For those curious about the name, “Harvest Moon” isn’t only a Neil Young song, it refers to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.

Harvest Moon 2023

Soumyadeep’s supermoon photos

Soumyadeep describes himself as an astrophotography enthusiast. He’s been into astrophotography since 2020, but his passion and progress are evident. His 2023 supermoon project is, in fact, similar to the one he did in 2022.

Supermoons of 2022

The photographer captured every supermoon from the same location in Kolkata using a Nikon D5600 paired with a Sigma 150-600mm lens. Each image was set at the same focal length of 600mm to ensure clarity and detail. To make sure the photos were as detailed and sharp as possible, every supermoon shot is a stack of 250 individual images.

Make sure to follow Soumyadeep’s work on Instagram and Facebook.