Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

Leica has announced two new full-frame wide-angle lenses for L mount: a 21mm f/2 ASPH lens ($5495) and a super-wide 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH zoom ($2495). Both lenses feature some fairly high specs. As you would expect from Leica, these include lightning fast autofocus and improved chromatic aberration reduction, and a hefty price tag!

Leica says that the lenses are “an excellent choice for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography,” with the 14-24mm filling in the ultra-wide angle focal length gap in the series.

Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH Lens

Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

The Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH Lens is a full frame prime and is the world’s first APO lens at this focal length. “This,” says Leica, “dramatically reduces chromatic aberration and produces sharp, colour-accurate images with ample contrast between your focal point and background.”

Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

This is coupled with an incredibly fast and silent dual synchro drive auto-focus, which functions from 0.21m to infinity. This makes the lens suitable for videography and filmmaking, as well as stills.

Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH Lens

Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

The Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH Lens is a full-frame zoom. Leica says it is suitable for all wide-angle applications, such as “landscape, reportage, interior, and astrophotography.”

Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

The lens contains three aspherical elements. This helps to reduce various optical aberrations and allow the lens to focus light more effectively.

Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

This lens also uses Leica’s dual synchro drive autofocus system from 0.28m to infinity. Once again, it is incredibly fast, accurate and silent. Perfect for any wedding or event photographer where being inconspicuous is important.

Specifications

Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPHLeica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH
MountL MountL Mount
FormatFull Frame primeFull Frame zoom
Focal length21mm14-24mm
Max aperturef/2f/2.8
Min aperturef/22f/22
Optics14 elements in 11 groups18 elements in 13 groups
Minimum focus distance21 cm (8.27″)28 cm (11.02″)
Angle of View91.7°112.4° to 85°
Filter size67 mm (Front)None
StabilisationNoneNone
Dimensions2.9 x 4″ / 73 x 102 mm3.3 x 5.2″ / 85 x 131 mm
Weight1.7 lb / 789 g1.9 lb / 855 g

Price and availability

The two lenses are both available to buy now. The 21mm prime is $5,495.00, and the 14-24mm zoom is $2,495.00.

Alex Baker

About Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

