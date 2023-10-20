Leica announces two new wide-angle lenses for L mount

Leica has announced two new full-frame wide-angle lenses for L mount: a 21mm f/2 ASPH lens ($5495) and a super-wide 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH zoom ($2495). Both lenses feature some fairly high specs. As you would expect from Leica, these include lightning fast autofocus and improved chromatic aberration reduction, and a hefty price tag!

Leica says that the lenses are “an excellent choice for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography,” with the 14-24mm filling in the ultra-wide angle focal length gap in the series.

Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH Lens

The Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH Lens is a full frame prime and is the world’s first APO lens at this focal length. “This,” says Leica, “dramatically reduces chromatic aberration and produces sharp, colour-accurate images with ample contrast between your focal point and background.”

This is coupled with an incredibly fast and silent dual synchro drive auto-focus, which functions from 0.21m to infinity. This makes the lens suitable for videography and filmmaking, as well as stills.

Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH Lens

The Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH Lens is a full-frame zoom. Leica says it is suitable for all wide-angle applications, such as “landscape, reportage, interior, and astrophotography.”

The lens contains three aspherical elements. This helps to reduce various optical aberrations and allow the lens to focus light more effectively.

This lens also uses Leica’s dual synchro drive autofocus system from 0.28m to infinity. Once again, it is incredibly fast, accurate and silent. Perfect for any wedding or event photographer where being inconspicuous is important.

Specifications

Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24mm f/2.8 ASPH Mount L Mount L Mount Format Full Frame prime Full Frame zoom Focal length 21mm 14-24mm Max aperture f/2 f/2.8 Min aperture f/22 f/22 Optics 14 elements in 11 groups 18 elements in 13 groups Minimum focus distance 21 cm (8.27″) 28 cm (11.02″) Angle of View 91.7° 112.4° to 85° Filter size 67 mm (Front) None Stabilisation None None Dimensions 2.9 x 4″ / 73 x 102 mm 3.3 x 5.2″ / 85 x 131 mm Weight 1.7 lb / 789 g 1.9 lb / 855 g

Price and availability

The two lenses are both available to buy now. The 21mm prime is $5,495.00, and the 14-24mm zoom is $2,495.00.