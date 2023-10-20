‘Pole dancing’ bear gets spicey in front of trail cam

You might want to avoid going down to the woods today because you may get a lot more than you bargained for. The bears are getting a bit ‘Only Fans’ with the trail cams. First, there was the bear that left 400 selfies; now we have a pole dancing bear that is clearly working hard for your dollar bills.

The trail camera in Johnson, Ontario, Canada, captured footage of a black bear practising its moves against a tree. Presumably, it’s just scratching an itch against the tree. However, its moves are somewhat reminiscent of an exotic dancer.

The video was captured by Tom McClelland, who posted it to his Instagram feed, saying, “Sexy Black Bear working the Stripper Pole.”

He told Storyful that he regularly gets a lot of “trail cam success.” He adds that he was amused by this particular bear due to its moves.

It’s certainly something to make you do a double-take. Commenters asked if the bear gives free dancing lessons. Another quipped that it’s probably “just a single mom working her way through college.”

Whatever prompted this bear’s moves, it should brighten up your day a little. And at least this one is definitely safe for work!

[Via Yahoo]