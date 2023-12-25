The Module 8 Tuner is now available for PL lenses

Happy holidays for vintage-look fans. All three Module 8 tuners are now available in a new version. The new version will allow you to use PL mount lenses on Canon RF and Sony E mount cameras. Previously, the L1, L2, and L3 tuners were only available with support for EF- lenses.

What are the Module 8 Tuners?

If you are a fan of classic lenses, you may have already heard of the Module 8 Tuners. They’re essentially front filters that give your lenses a “classic lens look”. Specifically, Lenses like the Canon FD, Super Baltars, and Canon K-35. If the claim is solid, getting a Tuner is an order of magnitude cheaper than getting a high-end vintage lens.

Here is the deal: if you like vintage looks, digital filters are great, but they are not the real thing. A lens “look” is tied to its optics and is hard to reproduce in post. There is a reason that old optics are getting a renaissance. The Nour Triplet, Petzval 80.5mm, Lensbaby Velvet, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens are just a few samples. They are more on the stills side, but you get my point.

Optical flows are hard to reproduce digitally, but what if you reproduce them just like they were supposed to be created, inside the optical path? That’s what the Module 8 Tuners are for. Of course, it does not hurt that multiple-Oscar winner Iain Neil is the optics designer behind this project.

Specifications

Lens Type Variable Look Zoom Attachment Materials Aerospace Quality Mechanical Design Precision Multi-cam Lens Side Mount Canon EF Lenses and PL Lenses Only Electronics Support Canon, Tamron, Sigma Electronics Support EF Tuner: Focus (wire), Aperture, IS and Autofocus Pass though – PL Tuner: None Inspired By Canon® K-35 Neutral Setting Yes Adjustment Rage 0-10 Halation (Center) Low/Medium Halation (Edge) Low Axial Aberrations Spherical Full Frame Aberrations 5th Order Coma Oblique Spherical Resolution 4K+ Max. Bokeh Effect Soap Bubble Magnification Factor 1.1x Tuner Breathing < 0.25% F/# Range (Optimal) EF Tuner: F/1.2-F/2.8 – PL Tuner: F/1.0-F/2.8 Stop Loss < 1/4 Lens Image Circle Full Frame Coatings Vintage Emulation Weight 180g (E Mount) – 170g (RF Mount) – 280g (PL Tuner) Tuner Dial Rotation 70 degrees Firmware Update EF Tuner: Via Micro USB – PL Tuner: No Firmware Warranty 1 Year Dimensions EF Tuner: Ø76mm x L31mm – PL Tuner: Ø80mm x L45mm

Price and availability

Sadly, the PL versions of the Module 8 tuners are far more expensive than the previous EF version ($1299). In fact, at $2499, they are almost twice the price. Honestly, I can’t even tell why. There was no mention of the optics being different, so why shouldn’t you just use a PL-EF adapter for $99 and buy the EF tuners instead?

If you want a set of all three tuners, it will set you back about $7,500. Unless you are sold on the specific looks and the high apertures, there is some great affordable vintage glass out there. We have a useful guide on buying used lenses, if you need direction.