The Module 8 Tuner is now available for PL lenses

Dec 25, 2023

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

YouTube video

Happy holidays for vintage-look fans. All three Module 8 tuners are now available in a new version. The new version will allow you to use PL mount lenses on Canon RF and Sony E mount cameras. Previously, the L1, L2, and L3 tuners were only available with support for EF- lenses.

What are the Module 8 Tuners?

Moment 8 tuner vs vintage glass

If you are a fan of classic lenses, you may have already heard of the Module 8 Tuners. They’re essentially front filters that give your lenses a “classic lens look”. Specifically, Lenses like the Canon FD,  Super Baltars, and Canon K-35. If the claim is solid, getting a Tuner is an order of magnitude cheaper than getting a high-end vintage lens.

Here is the deal: if you like vintage looks, digital filters are great, but they are not the real thing. A lens “look” is tied to its optics and is hard to reproduce in post. There is a reason that old optics are getting a renaissance. The Nour Triplet, Petzval 80.5mm, Lensbaby Velvet, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens are just a few samples. They are more on the stills side, but you get my point.

Optical flows are hard to reproduce digitally, but what if you reproduce them just like they were supposed to be created, inside the optical path? That’s what the Module 8 Tuners are for. Of course, it does not hurt that multiple-Oscar winner Iain Neil is the optics designer behind this project.

Module 8 Tuners showcase

Specifications

Lens TypeVariable Look Zoom Attachment
MaterialsAerospace Quality
Mechanical DesignPrecision Multi-cam
Lens Side MountCanon EF Lenses and PL Lenses Only
Electronics SupportCanon, Tamron, Sigma
Electronics SupportEF Tuner: Focus (wire), Aperture, IS and Autofocus Pass though – PL Tuner: None
Inspired ByCanon® K-35
Neutral SettingYes
Adjustment Rage0-10
Halation (Center)Low/Medium
Halation (Edge)Low
Axial AberrationsSpherical
Full Frame Aberrations5th Order Coma Oblique Spherical
Resolution4K+
Max. Bokeh EffectSoap Bubble
Magnification Factor1.1x
Tuner Breathing< 0.25%
F/# Range (Optimal)EF Tuner: F/1.2-F/2.8 – PL Tuner: F/1.0-F/2.8
Stop Loss< 1/4
Lens Image CircleFull Frame
CoatingsVintage Emulation
Weight180g (E Mount) – 170g (RF Mount) – 280g (PL Tuner)
Tuner Dial Rotation70 degrees
Firmware UpdateEF Tuner: Via Micro USB – PL Tuner: No Firmware
Warranty1 Year
DimensionsEF Tuner: Ø76mm x L31mm – PL Tuner: Ø80mm x L45mm
Module 8 tuners for PL

Price and availability

Sadly, the PL versions of the Module 8 tuners are far more expensive than the previous EF version ($1299). In fact, at $2499, they are almost twice the price. Honestly, I can’t even tell why. There was no mention of the optics being different, so why shouldn’t you just use a PL-EF adapter for $99 and buy the EF tuners instead?

If you want a set of all three tuners, it will set you back about $7,500. Unless you are sold on the specific looks and the high apertures, there is some great affordable vintage glass out there. We have a useful guide on buying used lenses, if you need direction.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Hands on with Tuner by Module 8 – make any lens cinematic Wide-angle lenses are not “landscape lenses” – All lenses are landscape lenses DJI’s LiDAR module gives you autofocus even with f/0.95 manual focus lenses CDA Tek’s LiDAR module lets you get fast autofocus on any camera – even in the dark

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *