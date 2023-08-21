Watch: Wingsuit fliers get extremely close to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza

People have filmed all sorts of adventures with their action cameras, but some are just better than others… And scarier, too. Using GoPro’s new 360° camera, GoPro MAX, these three guys captured what you and I will probably never see: the top of the Egyptian pyramids!

Fred Fugen, Aurélien Chatard, and Vincent Cotte are masters of skydiving and base jumping known as Soul Flyers. In the video, you can see them jumping out of helicopter thousands of feet above Egypt. As they broke through the wall of clouds, the trio took their formation and flew past one of the seven wonders of the world, just as they’d planned. You can see them passing extremely close to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza, and I find it equally scary and amazing.

This courageous venture brought the team a GoPro Award, and the video was published on GoPro’s YouTube channel. Although it gives me a bit of anxiety, my hat’s off to these brave fellas. Needless to say, the footage they ended up with is certainly breathtaking!

[GoPro: Wingsuit Proximity Flying the Great Pyramid of Giza | Soul Flyers | GoPro]