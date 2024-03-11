Watch a filmmaker stay cool while being followed by a puma

Wildlife photographers sometimes have unexpected encounters with the animals they photograph or film. While working on the Patagonia Pumas episode of Animals Up Close for Disney+, filmmaker Sam Stewart had one of his own. A large puma curiously followed him around, and he captured the encounter on camera while keeping his cool.

“Torres del Paine National Park is home to so many of these amazing beautiful cats and it’s an area that provides some unbelievable encounters at times,” Sam wrote on his Instagram. “It’s vital the national park is protected and it’s always a privilege to be able to shine a small spot light on these wild places and hopefully add to the massive list of reasons why humans need to protect the natural world as best as possible.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzB6riWqGYK/

The video shows Sam as the puma sneaks behind him, probably just looking around to find a place to hang out. “I haven’t got any food for you unless you want vegan snacks, or a Clif Bar or something,” Sam jokingly tells the animal. At one point, another puma shows up, which is when he decides to leave.

I loved the comments on the video, as there are some pretty humorous ones. “You should carry around a laser pointer. I mean, they’re just big cats after all. I’m sure it’ll work,” one person wrote. “One puma says to the other, ‘so meet the vegan that’s been stalking me’,” wrote another.

Some folks noticed Sam’s keeping calm during the encounter. “How he so calm? I would 100% puma pants,” one person wrote. Another pointed out, though, that his face switched to “I’m outta here” mode once the second big cat showed up.

I believe (and certainly hope) that Sam knows what he’s doing as he’s experienced filing wildlife. Keep in mind that not every wildlife encounter ends this peacefully. So, in case a wild animal gets too close for comfort… I suggest you take your gear and leave.

[via Outdoors.com]