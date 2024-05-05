Top 9 accessories for your brand-new Fujifilm X100VI

Did you get your hands on a brand-new Fujifilm X100VI (reviewed here)? Congratulations! Here are five accessories you may want for your brand-new camera. (If not, you can still get one here for $1,599). Some of these accessories increase the comfort of your camera, while others are purely decorative, but they are all worth a look at.

L-shaped grip

The Fujifilm X100VI has a pretty compact design. It’s a small, flat camera that you can store in your pocket. However, there is one compromise to this: the lack of a large grip. To fix this, you can get an L-shaped grip. Unlike a battery grip, which adds more volume to your camera vertically, an L-shaped grip only adds volume to the hand grip next to the shutter button.

Leather case kit

If your pocket isn’t large enough to fit your Fujifilm X100VI, the obvious solution would be to keep it in your bag. But if you want quick access to your camera, a stylish leather case would be a better solution. Instead of opening your backpack each time and searching for your camera, just reach the leather case for quick and easy access.

Evergreen Cases minimalist leather camera strap

If you want a stylish camera strap for your Fujifilm X100VI, the Evergreen Cases minimalist leather camera strap is a good option. It’s available in either brown or black, and both look equally great when paired with a Fujifilm camera.

Thumb grip

Compact Fujifilm cameras, like the Fujifilm XE series or the X100VI, don’t have much room for your thumb to sit on while holding the camera. These cameras are designed in such a way that your thumb is always on the shutter\ISO dial. Personally, I don’t mind this, but if you want to, you can get a thumb grip to fix this issue. The thumb grip slots into your hot shoe mount and gives some surface area for your thumb to rest on.

Shutter button

While your Fujifilm X100VI has a shutter button, you can insert any third-party button you want onto it. These third-party buttons come in various colors and designs, and they are a great way to give a unique aesthetic touch to your personal X100VI.

Retro style cage

If you’re a video fanatic, you may have thought of using a cage for your X100VI. While you can do that, the camera would lose a bit of its vintage look when used with a traditional camera cage. If you want to keep the theme going, you can opt for the Smallrig Retro cage instead. Instead of being fully black and metallic, it’s a brown and silver cage with gold rivets. It also comes with a wooden L-shaped grip.

Extra batteries

Extra batteries aren’t really accessories for your camera, but it is something you should grab for your new Fujifilm X100VI.

Fujifilm TCL-X100 II tele conversion lens

If you like nifty fifties, you may want to grab the Fujifilm TCL-X100 II Tele Conversion Lens. Why? It’s a 1.4x multiplier for the X100 series. In other words, it gives you a little more reach with the lens, making your focal length close to a 50mm full-frame equivalent.

Fujifilm WCL-X100 II wide conversion lens

If you’re a fan of the Fujifilm X70 or if you like wider lenses, you may want to grab the Fujifilm WCL-X100 II Wide Conversion Lens. It’s a 0.8x multiplier for the X100 series. When used with the Fujifilm X100VI, it gives you a 28mm full-frame equivalent focal length.