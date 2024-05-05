This 3D-printed $15,000-lens cap is better than Canon’s original

When it comes to $13,000 lenses like the Canon RF 600mm f/4, you’d expect that they would deliver with a state-of-the-art lens cap. And while Canon delivers a lens cap for this lens, it is far fromect. Enter Ben Bokeh and his 3D-printed design.

Ben’s main issue with the original lens cap is that it is not actually a cap. It is more of a soft cover that goes over the lip of the lens. This makes it exactly hard to pop the cover on and off the camera when a lens coat and a hood are on.

I guess you see the issue now…

You would not be surprised to hear that Ben is a nature photographer (probably the prime target market for this lens), so using a lens coat and a hood configuration is pretty basic for him.

Ben tells DIYP: “Because the original cap is a large thing that is tight by a strap. And when you use a lens coat, it is very hard to put that thing on it.”

After a few hours of designing and printing (Bambu P1P+AMS for the curious); Ben had not only a better-functioning lens cap but also a beautiful one. Ben shares: “I printed this with the P1P with AMS (one) I made this cap for protection when I travel. I put the camera and lens on the backseat. And if there is something also on the seat that goes towards the lens, it’s protected.”

The lens cap is printed in several parts and provides an excellent solution for protecting the lens with or without a hood.

Ben is going to keep working on his cap, and you can tune into his Instagram account for project updates.

P.S. This is not the first 3D-printed lens cap we are sharing here. If you prefer bold letting, you can check out this 3D-printed lens cap, or, if you just want a bit of flair, you can add designs to existing lens caps.