It took two months to create this stunning lunar analemma photo

Exploring and capturing the majesty of the universe and the night sky is what astrophotography is all about. However, some celestial objects are more challenging than others. The lunar analemma, a figure-8 path traced by the Moon over time, demands not only skill but also incredible dedication. Astrophotographer Betul Turksoy captured it over Turkey over the course of two months, and he kindly shared his stunning image and some details with DIYP.

What is an analemma?

An analemma is a figure-8 curve that can be observed when you mark the position of the Sun at the same time every day for a year. However, imaging an analemma of the Moon requires a bit of patience. On average, the Moon returns to the same position in the sky about 50 minutes and 29 seconds later each day. So, to photograph the lunar analemma, you need to take pictures of the Moon 50 minutes and 29 seconds later each day. Over a lunar month, the Moon will trace an analemma-like curve as its actual position wanders due to its tilted and elliptical orbit.

As Stanford Solar Center explains, the analemma is considered one of the most difficult and time-consuming ventures in astrophotography. “It requires a virtual image made at the same time of day on 30 to 50 days throughout the year.”

Betul’s lunar analemma over Turkey

Betul’s photo shows a double lunar analemma, consisting of moon photos he took over the course of two months. He took photos each day 50 minutes after the day before in order to capture the analemma properly. He was in the same spot each day, capturing the moon above Kayseri, Turkey.

Since he took them over the summer, in July and August, he was lucky with the weather. When the shooting was done, he combined all the images by aligning them in Photoshop… And this gorgeous figure 8 emerged.

His efforts paid off, as his photo was published on NASA’s APOD page on October 10, 2022. Note that the crescent lunar phases are too thin and faint to capture around the New Moon, so they’re missing. Nevertheless, the image is absolutely stunning!

Make sure to follow Betul’s work on his website, Instagram, YouTube, and X.