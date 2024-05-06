How to plan a landscape photography shoot

May 6, 2024

David Travis

Alex Baker

Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Join Discussion

Share:

How to plan a landscape photography shoot cooling towers

Finding a good viewpoint in landscape photography often requires driving or walking around the subject, often while the light is fading. I decided to try planning a shoot using Google Maps, Google Street View and PhotoPills.

I read about the cooling towers at Ratcliffe-on-Soar in an article in the Observer. It came with an editorial image of the cooling towers and I thought: that would make a great black-and-white, long exposure shot on a clear day. (You can see the Observer’s image here).

The cooling towers are scheduled to be demolished in September, and that made me realise that I needed to get my skates on. But although I’ve driven past these towers while on a motorway journey, I wasn’t sure where to get a good viewpoint.

Google Maps

I found the cooling towers in Google Maps and I knew that I wanted to shoot from the west. There’s a railway station close by, but I thought this would be too close. I needed some distance from the power plant — probably about a mile away.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot google maps

Google Street View

Usefully, when you drop the Street View Man onto the map, the map shows you the places where Google has built up a street view index. I thought I would find a place on street view and then look around to see the view it gave me of the towers.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot google street view

When I entered Street View, I had landed on a quiet country road. I then ‘drove’ (virtually) along the road looking for a place I would be able to park my car.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot

Eventually, I found this spot, which looked ideal. I could park and get a clear view of the towers. The sign made it clear that this was a public footpath, too.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot

PhotoPills

I then checked in PhotoPills to see where the sun was during the day. At sunset, it would be over my right shoulder, which would be perfect as I would then get nice light on the towers.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot photo pills

The weather in mid-January was clear skies, so I headed over there.

I don’t think the cooling towers pump smoke continually, so I just crossed my fingers that the power plant would be working. I was about 8 miles out when I first saw the smoke drifting on the horizon and knew that I was in with a chance of getting the shot.

The Photographs

I’ve been out for a few photography trips recently and not returned with anything. So I was really pleased that everything seemed to work out for a change. Here is a selection of images from the shoot.

With this image, I used the leading line of the wall to ‘point’ to the towers. I like the graphic feel of the composition, but I don’t think the mud on the right adds much to the image. The cooling towers also appear too small in the frame.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot
OM-1 with Olympus 12-40mm lens at 16mm. 30s, f/5, ISO 200. 10 stop neutral density filter plus 2 stops of built-in ‘Live ND’.

I also tried some long lens detail shots of the towers. This was taken just as the sun was setting and the smoke was picking up some colour from the setting sun.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot
OM-1 with Olympus 40-150mm lens at 150mm. 30s, f/4, ISO 200. 10 stop neutral density filter plus 2 stops of built-in ‘Live ND’.

This was the composition I was aiming for. I took this image just after sunset. The sky behind the cooling towers had that beautiful blue colour you get at dusk.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot
OM-1 with 12-40mm lens at 34mm. 50sec at f/5.6, ISO 200. 6 stop neutral density filter plus 3 stops of built-in ‘Live ND’.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes shot taken earlier, just before sunset. This was a snap with my iPhone, but it provides a good demonstration of how the smoke from the cooling towers would look if I hadn’t used neutral density filters to extend the exposure.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot

For comparison, here’s a black-and-white version I created from an earlier image when there was direct light on the towers. This was the image I’d pre-visualised, but I actually prefer the colour version.

How to plan a landscape photography shoot
OM-1 with 12-40mm lens at 32mm. 30sec at f/8, ISO 200. 10 stop neutral density filter plus 3 stops of built-in ‘Live ND’.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

DIPY Icon

About David Travis

David Travis is a landscape and visual art photographer based in Staffordshire. He holds an Associate distinction from the Royal Photographic Society in the landscape genre. For more of his work, visit his website, follow him on Instagram and 500px, and like his Facebook page. This article was also published here and shared with permission.

We love it when our readers get in touch with us to share their stories. This article was contributed to DIYP by a member of our community. If you would like to contribute an article, please contact us here.

Related Posts

How to plan and produce your own photo shoot How to plan and shoot the perfect self portrait for social media profiles Poll reveals 1/3rd of couples plan to use amateur photographers and GoPros to shoot their weddings Halloween is coming – Use these lighting tips to plan your spooky photo shoot

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *