One of only 70 Javan rhinos caught on trail cam – with her calf

There’s a glimmer of hope for the critically endangered Javan rhino. There are only 70 left in the wild, and a trail camera in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park recently captured heartwarming footage: a mother rhino and her calf.

Considering that these animals are endangered, this sighting is a significant boost for conservation efforts. The Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry believes the calf is a newborn, adding a precious member to the dwindling population.

The video, shared on the national park’s Facebook page, shows the mother rhino casually strolling past the camera, followed by her curious calf playfully wiggling its ears. The calf even mirrors its mother’s movements, pausing when she pauses and following her change of direction.

Javan rhinos are one of three critically endangered rhino species in Asia, alongside the Sumatran and Black Rhino. Sadly, their habitat has shrunk dramatically, with their current range restricted to Ujung Kulon National Park. Historically, they roamed freely across northeast India and southeast Asia.

Like other rhino species, these gentle giants face numerous threats. This includes poaching for their horns (which are mistakenly believed to have medicinal properties), habitat loss due to human encroachment, and low genetic diversity in the remaining population, hindering their ability to reproduce successfully.

Trail cameras are important tools for monitoring wildlife without disturbing them. They can capture some cute, spicy, and funny moments. They even helped a hiker find his lost dog. And in cases like this, they’re effective in collecting data about the behavior and population of elusive species, essential for developing conservation strategies and securing the future of these endangered animals.

[via Outdoors]