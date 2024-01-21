The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 is another attempt at releasing a 3rd party AF lens for the RF mount

Yet again, Yongnuo is attempting to release an AF lens to the Canon RF-mount. This time, it’s the Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM ($375). Will Yongnuo finally succeed and be the first third-party AF manufacturer for the RF-mount? Or will they fail like they did with the Yongnou 85mm F/1.8R?

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is light, weighing only 280g. On the lens’s body, you can find an AF/MF focus mode switch and a USB-C port for firmware updates. So far this desciption must sound rather typical. Even the somewhat rare USB-C port isn’t that rare to find on a lens these days. It’s only when you remember that the YN 35mm f/2 is an AF lens for the RF mount, that such a port start sounding weird. The issue is that, like other third-party AF lenses for the RF-mount, the YN 35mm f/2 probably won’t be around for too long. Is Yongnuo planning to keep updating the firmware of the lens even if they know it will be disscontinued? What If a firmware update will be available a month after the release of the lens, but the lens itself is no longer available?

Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM specs

Product Model YN35mm F2R DF DSM Lens Mount Canon RF Focus Mode Auto Focus (AF) and Manual Focus (MF) Lens Frame Full Frame Focal Length 35mm Angle of View Diagonal: 61.3°

Vertical: 36.74°

Horizontal: 52.91° Lens Construction 8 groups 9 elements Aperture Blades 7 blades Max Aperture f/2 Min Aperture f/16 Min Focusing Distance 0.35m Max Magnification 0.13 times Filter Diameter 52mm Driving System Digital stepping motor Max Diameter and Length Φ67×72mm Weight 280g

Price and availability

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is available now for $375 for the Canon RF version. If you’re interested in the lens, I suggest grabbing it while it’s still available. As history shows, you can’t expect such a lens to remain on store shelves for long. Sooner than later, it might disappear, just like Yongnuo’s previous RF lenses. That’s not to say you can’t expect Yongnuo to attempt to release another RF lens later, as they always seem to try and do.

If you aren’t a Canon RF user but still want a budget-friendly 35mm lens, you’re in luck. The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is also available for the Sony E-mount ($278) and the Nikon Z-mount ($299) while being much cheaper than the Canon RF version.

