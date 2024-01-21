The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 is another attempt at releasing a 3rd party AF lens for the RF mount

Jan 21, 2024

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 is another attempt at releasing a 3rd party AF lens for the RF mount

Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM on a CANON R body

Yet again, Yongnuo is attempting to release an AF lens to the Canon RF-mount. This time, it’s the Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM ($375). Will Yongnuo finally succeed and be the first third-party AF manufacturer for the RF-mount? Or will they fail like they did with the Yongnou 85mm F/1.8R?

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is light, weighing only 280g. On the lens’s body, you can find an AF/MF focus mode switch and a USB-C port for firmware updates. So far this desciption must sound rather typical. Even the somewhat rare USB-C port isn’t that rare to find on a lens these days. It’s only when you remember that the YN 35mm f/2 is an AF lens for the RF mount, that such a port start sounding weird. The issue is that, like other third-party AF lenses for the RF-mount, the YN 35mm f/2 probably won’t be around for too long. Is Yongnuo planning to keep updating the firmware of the lens even if they know it will be disscontinued? What If a firmware update will be available a month after the release of the lens, but the lens itself is no longer available?

Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM side
Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM USB-C
Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM AF/MF switch

Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM specs

Product ModelYN35mm F2R DF DSM
Lens MountCanon RF
Focus ModeAuto Focus (AF) and Manual Focus (MF)
Lens FrameFull Frame
Focal Length35mm
Angle of ViewDiagonal: 61.3°
Vertical: 36.74°
Horizontal: 52.91°
Lens Construction8 groups 9 elements
Aperture Blades7 blades
Max Aperturef/2
Min Aperturef/16
Min Focusing Distance0.35m
Max Magnification0.13 times
Filter Diameter52mm
Driving SystemDigital stepping motor
Max Diameter and LengthΦ67×72mm
Weight280g

Price and availability

Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM being handheld
Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM while taking a pitcutre
Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM handheld side

The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is available now for $375 for the Canon RF version. If you’re interested in the lens, I suggest grabbing it while it’s still available. As history shows, you can’t expect such a lens to remain on store shelves for long. Sooner than later, it might disappear, just like Yongnuo’s previous RF lenses. That’s not to say you can’t expect Yongnuo to attempt to release another RF lens later, as they always seem to try and do.

If you aren’t a Canon RF user but still want a budget-friendly 35mm lens, you’re in luck. The Yongnuo YN 35mm f/2 R DF DSM is also available for the Sony E-mount ($278) and the Nikon Z-mount ($299) while being much cheaper than the Canon RF version.

[via Photorumors]

