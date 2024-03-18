Secret GoPro captures a polar bear munching

GoPro makes a lot of action cameras, which happen to be great for capturing wildlife clips. This is why it’s not surprising that they shared a clip featuring a polar bear munching and relaxing in its natural habitat. Well, at least until the bear spotted the camera. You know, if I had a nickel for every funny GoPro-bear story we have on DIYP, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

Spying on a bear with a GoPro

To get the clip, the photographers Andreas Heide and Tord Karlsen hid a GoPro MAX ($399) and then waited for a couple of hours. Eventually, an adult bear passed by for breakfast. This method of using a hidden camera isn’t new; it’s a safe way to capture wildlife without exposing yourself to danger or alerting the animal you want to film. The usual disadvantage is that you aren’t there to control the camera, meaning you’ll miss a lot of shots as animals pass by the camera, and no one is adjusting the frame for them.

But like you saw in the video, the camera did track the bear. Andreas and Tord weren’t there to do this. Instead, they used GoPro’s new motion detection feature to make the GoPro MAX track the bear for them.

A GoPro sure has a lot of uses, especially now that we have the motion tracking feature. This feature on the GoPro Max really showed its worth with this clip, which makes me excited for the wildlife GoPro clips we’ll see in the future. If you don’t wanna wait, we have already covered funny GoPro clips of foxes, alligators, and parrots. You’re invited to check them all out.