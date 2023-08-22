Panasonic says new entry-level and high-end L mount cameras & lenses on the way

Panasonic recently had a chat with Camera Beta at Photo & Imaging 2023 in China. The company has said that new entry-level and high-end L mount cameras are incoming. The video focus is still currently on 4K, 6K super-sampling, and 6K open gate but 8K is inevitable.

I wouldn’t hold your breath for new cameras just yet, though. Panasonic is looking at plans over the next few years, so while we might get something soon, we’re going to have to wait a while for some of it.

As well as new cameras, Panasonic showed Camera Beta an updated lens roadmap showing an upcoming telephoto zoom. Not much was said about the zoom camera, other than it being a telephoto, but Panasonic says that “it will surprise everyone in terms of size”.

Here’s the complete post from Weibo:

However, in the next few years, supplements will be made for entry-level and high-end models. As for the lack of focus, Panasonic has a very clear understanding, and is still carrying out continuous development, and will focus on improving focus. heavy. In terms of video, the current products will still focus on 4K, 6K super-sampling, 6K and Open Gate. As for the current popularity of 8K in the consumer market is not enough, it will be released later. We also mentioned to Panasonic about the mid-telephoto lens. Panasonic said that there will be a telephoto lens coming soon, and it will surprise everyone in terms of size. You can look forward to it. What is the market performance of Panasonic Lumix S series and M43 models? In general, although the digital camera industry has suffered a lot in the past three years, Panasonic’s overall performance is still quite good, the Lumix G series has maintained overall stability, and the Lumix S series full-frame mirrorless systems have achieved a never-ending improvement. From scratch, the market share in some markets has reached double digits, and the best performing market is the Chinese market. In addition to benefiting from the rapid recovery of Panasonic’s production and sales, another main reason is that Panasonic built its factories in Xiamen, to ensure immediate and rapid production and supply. In fact, I have been in contact with Panasonic for so many years, and I feel that it is very different from other companies. I like to listen to the demands of users. If you have any ideas and thoughts about Panasonic’s future products and development, you can leave a message below. Camera Beta

In short, 8K isn’t popular enough for Panasonic to implement in their system yet. But it’s inevitable and Panasonic’s ready for it when it comes. For now, though, 4K and 6K are the focus when it comes to video in new cameras. Exactly when we’ll see those new cameras, though, is still unclear.

The world’s been waiting with bated breath to find out what’s happening with a hypothetical Panasonic G9 II. And Panasonic still hasn’t put the S5 II’s phase-detection autofocus system into another full-frame body yet.

Hopefully, we’ll see at least one full-frame and one Micro Four Thirds body soon, but it looks like Panasonic sees a rosy future for both L and MFT mounts.

[via Asobinet]