WhatsApp now lets you send “HD” images

If you’re looking for a way to quickly send larger images of your pet to all your friends, WhatsApp might be the solution. Meta’s app now allows users to send “HD” images measuring up to 4096 x 2692.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new feature on his Meta broadcast channel on Instagram, stating, “Now you can send in HD.” It will become available globally in the following weeks, and some of you might already have it. Surprisingly, I do, and here’s what it looks like:

In the screenshots showcased by WABetaInfo, after tapping the HD icon, a “photo quality” menu pops up. You can choose between standard quality, which is 1600 x 1052, and HD quality, measuring 4096 x 2692. Note that in the screenshot I showed you above I was sending a smaller image, that’s why its “HD” measures 3000 x 4000.

The feature is available for both Android and iOS, and even the web version of WhatsApp. While the photos you send will be of higher quality, The Verge notes that they will still possibly be compressed from the original. Meta hasn’t disclosed the exact compression rate, or how What’sApp’s new HD feature compares to other platforms. However, they will be protected by WhatsApp’s standard end-to-end encryption like the rest of the content you send through the app.

[via The Verge]

