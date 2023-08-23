Midjourney takes on Adobe’s Generative Fill with new inpainting feature

Midjourney has added a new inpainting feature that many users have requested. Much like Adobe’s Generative Fill, it lets you change only a part of your image that you manually select. As for the rest of the image, it stays intact. Of course, I just had to test it out, and I bring you some Midjourney images of cats and dogs I created with this new tool.

How to use Midjourney’s inpainting tool?

Start by generating the image with the /imagine command and the prompts of your choice. Once you get the grid, upscale the image or images you like. From there on, you can choose the possible alterations to the upscaled work, and you’ll see a new feature called “Vary (Region).” This is what you want to select.

Next, you’ll see the options for selecting the area(s) you want to change. You can choose between the rectangular shape and free form. Once you’re pleased with the selection, add the prompts you want for your new image. Press the arrow to submit the new prompt, and voila!

Some examples

As I mentioned, I played with the tool a bit to see how it works. I plan on exploring it further, but these were just quick tests to show you what it’s like.

So, I generated a “cat sitting in a field surrounded by cherry blossom trees.” Don’t ask why; that was the first thing that came to mind. Here’s the grid and the two images I upscaled:

From here on, I changed the prompt to “black cat” for one image and “orange cat” for the other. I’m not quite happy with the black one, but the orange one turned out relatively decent. Note, however, that it’s pretty obvious where I made my unprecise selections.

Next, I edited the edit. I used one of the “black cat” images to generate a dog… And it’s not super-bad. It would have been better if I gave it more effort, though.

Applications

Applications of this tool can be many if you’re into generating AI images. In one of the AI groups I follow, I saw someone change the mood of their subject by changing the eyes and the lips. I used it to change the eye color of this AI-generated Serbian lady. It turned out great:

You can use it to simply change any parts of the image that you don’t like and leave the ones you like intact. Since AI still isn’t quite there yet with hands, you can use the inpainting tool to change them until you’re happy. The sky’s the limit.

But note that, just like Adobe’s Generative Fill, this tool leaves the realm of photography. In fact, it doesn’t even enter it since you can’t apply the inpainting to real images, as with Generative Fill. However, if you use Midjourney for creating AI artwork (or whatever you may call it), it definitely will be a useful feature to play with!

[via Decrypt]