Farmers asking visitors to stop taking nude photos in their sunflower field

When in bloom, sunflower fields attract more Instagrammers than insects. Some of them overstep their boundaries, so the owners of a sunflower farm in the UK recently had to issue an unusual request. They put up signs asking people not to take nude shots in their field.

The owners of Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island noticed that more and more tourists get rid of their clothes to take photos among the bright yellow flowers. So, they turned to social media for the request that they stop doing it. “Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers,” the farm owners wrote in a Facebook post. We are having [an] increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

Sam Wilson, the farm’s co-owner, told CNN what had prompted him to issue the request. He said there had been about six public nudity incidents in less than a month! “We’ve always had people take risque pictures but this is the first year it’s been a problem, which is why we’ve put signs up,” he told this source. Wilson’s sister and the farm co-owner Nette Petley added that “the site is huge and there are so many places that you can hide away without anyone finding you for over an hour.” However, she added that “these incidents were blatantly public.”

To make things worse, a couple of children stumbled upon these nude shoots, and this is when the owners decided to put the signs up. “We are a really free and happy farm but we just can’t have nudity in public view,” Wilson added.

Personally, I have nothing against nudity, but I believe there’s a time and place for everything. You can’t just take your clothes off in any public place and expect everyone around you to be cool with that. After all, it can sometimes get you into serious trouble and even have you arrested! So, the signs that the Stoke Fruit Farm owners put up are definitely the mildest possible way to let you know that no one wants to see you naked. It could get much worse.

