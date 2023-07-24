I don’t know if Adobe technically classes it as a bug, but there’s a bit of an annoyance with Photoshop’s AI-powered Generative Fill. Occasionally, It will pop up with a message telling you something has violated user guidelines.

You’ve no idea what it is or how they’ve violated them. You’re just told that it’s happened. Well, Unmesh at PiXimperfect has a solution for you to get around it.

What’s the problem?

There isn’t really much to this one. It’s an error I’ve had pop up a couple of times now and hadn’t really thought much about. I did end up putting in actual prompts, but I didn’t realise there was another way.

It seems that the AI still gets confused about some subjects, and it’s throwing out warnings to play things safe when it probably doesn’t need to. It can get quite annoying if you use generative fill often.

There does seem to be a workaround, though, that doesn’t require you to enter a prompt. Well, sort of, but not really.

What’s the solution?

According to Unmesh, all you need to do to get rid of the warning and have Photoshop generate the scene is to stick a dot in the box where you enter your description. Yup, that’s it, just a dot. Nothing more. I suppose you could still enter descriptions but the point is that you shouldn’t leave it empty. Just enter the dot.

After this, the warning goes away, and it carries on generating its fill as it otherwise would.

I’m sure this won’t get around all legitimate issuances of the warning. Some things just flat-out break the rules. But for those getting this warning in apparent error, this looks like a good quick fix until Adobe’s AI improves.