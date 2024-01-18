New Samsung Galaxy S24 is the first to let you use its fancy camera features directly on Instagram

Samsung has announced Galaxy S24, its latest flagship phone. It brings various fancy features to its camera, but now there’s also integration with Instagram and Snapchat. With this phone, you can access all of its advanced features, like HDR, “Nightography,” and more – straight from the social media apps. And this is the first phone ever to enable it.

[Related reading: What the heck is Lightroom’s hdr button for? Hint: it’s not what you think]

“Every photo and video you take, or view, will be shown in its full range of color and contrast, from the moment you snap the content to the moment you post,” said Samsung’s VP of Intelligent Imaging, Dr. Hamid Sheikh, onstage at the S24 launch event. “In fact, the Galaxy S24 series will be the first ever to have HDR enabled for photos on Instagram.”

The camera of the new Galaxy S24 series smartphones, particularly the S24 Ultra with its 200-megapixel primary camera, offers several integrations and features with Instagram and Snapchat. First, you can utilize Samsung’s “Super HDR” option and upgraded “Nightography” within the social media apps. But other than photos, you can now also use video stabilization within the in-app cameras of Instagram and Snapchat.

But collaboration with Instagram goes beyond camera integration. It also includes upgraded editing, uploading, and viewing experiences tailored specifically for Samsung devices. You can create Instagram stories directly from motion photos. And as mentioned, the Galaxy S24 series is the first to receive HDR photo support on Instagram.

Besides camera integration with the popular social media platforms, the new Galaxy S24 phones offer new AI capabilities. However, as Engadget notes, you’ll need to use the native camera app and editing tools. This is particularly useful for AI-specific tools such as “Edit Suggestion,” “Generative Edit” (network connection required), and “Instant Slow-mo.”

While we wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24 to hit the stores, let’s hope the camera won’t get buggy like the one on the Galaxy S23. Or that Samsung won’t promote the fancy camera capabilities with stock photos again… At least not with mine. :)

[via Engadget]