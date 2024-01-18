Edelkrone Tripod X is a fully motorised motion control tripod

Tripods haven’t seen much action when it comes to things like motion control. Sure, we’ve plenty of pan-tilt heads and other things that sit on them, but not the tripods themselves. Edelkrone wants to change that with the Tripod X.

First teased three months ago, the new tripod now appears to be available. All of the information is available on the Edelkrone website and there’s now finally a price tag.

Edelkrone Tripod X – Motorised madness

At first glance, the Edelkrone Tripod X appears a lot like most other similarly sized tripods. But Tripod X has a secret. Several, actually. Little motors spread about its interior, designed to help automate its position and movements.

One or two other tripods have recently attempted to add some automated features. The Benro Theta (buy here), for example, immediately springs to mind. It features self-levelling abilities to get your tripod horizontal on any terrain.

More than just self-levelling

The Edelkrone Tripod X performs self-levelling, too. And the Tripod X doesn’t need to be connected to your app in order to perform its self-levelling feature. Just plop it down, press a button and it takes care of itself. But it also does so much more besides.

As part of Edelkrone’s larger ecosystem of motion control tools, this can be programmed for shooting specific camera movements. You can use it alone, to move your camera for clips or even timelapses. Or, you can combine it with pan/tilt heads and other devices, too.

This means you can create some fairly complete camera moves that would be difficult or impossible (or just really expensive) by other means.

On-Tripod controls and App control (soon)

When it comes to controls, you’ve currently got one option for now. That’s the control pad built into the tripod itself. From here, you can achieve a lot of tasks. Here’s where you access self-levelling, the menus, sift through features and adjust your height.

Where its versatility really unlocks, however, is when it’s connected to the smartphone app. Unfortunately, the smartphone app doesn’t appear to be available yet.

According to Edelkrone, it is coming soon, although they haven’t said when that may happen. So, it might be ready by the time your unit arrives, or it might not be ready for another year or two.

It’s Edelkrone, so I’m assuming the app will come sooner rather than later, however, never buy something based on the promise of future features. Buy it for what it can do at the time you buy it. If vital features are missing, don’t commit until they’re implemented!

Edelkrone Tripod X Specs

Max Payload 20kg+ Closed length 71cm Max height 148cm Min height 34cm Leg Angles N/A Leg material CNC Machined Aluminum Leg Lock N/A Leg Sections N/A Head type 3/8-16″ Thread for head of your choice Weight 9kg

Price and Availability

And speaking of buying, the Edelkrone Tripod X is available to buy now for $2,599 from the Edelkrone website. Shipping estimates are currently sitting at three weeks.