Jan 18, 2024
Improve your focus with Canon’s new music EP
If you’ve been stuck with what to listen to while you edit your photos, you could check out this latest album from Canon. Yes, you did read that correctly: Canon (the camera manufacturer) has just dropped its first EP called, wait for it, “Auto Focus“.
The album itself was a collaboration with the British Academy of Sound Therapy and music producers Loyal. And it’s actually not bad.
The album consists of seven tracks, with 40 minutes in total. Canon says it is a collection of functional music that aims “to place listeners in a concentration trance”. It is basically music to work or study to. There’s even an 8-minute ‘pause’ track which is supposed to cleanse your brainwaves and give you a small break.
This might seem super weird, but actually, it all starts to make a little more sense. Canon just released the ML-A Bluetooth lamp/speaker that can play music. It’s the brand’s latest foray into the audio market, and it’s certainly an interesting step.
If they want other ideas for new audio lighting products, how about a voice-activated strobe that also plays music on set? I could get behind that!
You can buy the ML-A wireless Bluetooth lamp for £269 ($340.97).
Alex Baker
Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe
