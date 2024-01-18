Improve your focus with Canon’s new music EP

If you’ve been stuck with what to listen to while you edit your photos, you could check out this latest album from Canon. Yes, you did read that correctly: Canon (the camera manufacturer) has just dropped its first EP called, wait for it, “Auto Focus“.

The album itself was a collaboration with the British Academy of Sound Therapy and music producers Loyal. And it’s actually not bad.

The album consists of seven tracks, with 40 minutes in total. Canon says it is a collection of functional music that aims “to place listeners in a concentration trance”. It is basically music to work or study to. There’s even an 8-minute ‘pause’ track which is supposed to cleanse your brainwaves and give you a small break.

This might seem super weird, but actually, it all starts to make a little more sense. Canon just released the ML-A Bluetooth lamp/speaker that can play music. It’s the brand’s latest foray into the audio market, and it’s certainly an interesting step.

If they want other ideas for new audio lighting products, how about a voice-activated strobe that also plays music on set? I could get behind that!

You can buy the ML-A wireless Bluetooth lamp for £269 ($340.97).