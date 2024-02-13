Laowa Nanomorph ZOOM Announced – Affordable Anamorphic Zoom on Indiegogo Soon

Anamorphic lenses are becoming increasingly affordable in recent years. Companies like Laowa and SIRUI revolutionized the market with anamorphic prime lenses that cost a fraction of a typical anamorphic lens while not sacrificing quality. Now, Laowa announced they are expanding their affordable anamorphic lineup to include anamorphic zoom lenses as well.

The two new lenses are the Laowa 28-55 T/2.9 and 50-100 T/2.9. Both are 1.6x squeeze anamorphic lenses for APS-C. Prices haven’t been officially revealed yet, but Laowa claims that they will launch on Indiegogo on March 1 with the “lowest price tag the world has ever seen for anamorphic zoom lenses”.

The Laowa 28-55 T/2.9 1.6x and 50-100 T/2.9 1.6x

Cinema zoom lenses come in various zoom ranges, And there are many lenses out there with a similar range to a 28-55mm lens and a 50-100mm lens. But remember that these are 1.6x anamorphic lenses. Vertically, the FOV is the same as a traditional lens, but horizontally, you get more in the frame.

With a 1.6x squeeze factor, the horizontal FOV will be similar to 17- 34mm and 31-62mm lenses, respectively. This is why you are getting anamorphics in the first place. (1.6x squeeze translates into 60%).

If you want a greater squeeze factor, there is no need to shy away from these two lenses. You can get a 2x squeeze factor if you add the Lawoa front ($699) or rear ($599) 1.33x anamorphic adapters.

Laowa’s new Nanomorphic series

The two lenses are a part of Laowa’s “Nanomorphic” series; so, they will be light and small relative to other anamorphic zoom options. Laowa did not share the final dimensions yet, but they did share the lenses will weigh about 1.5 kg. This is more than the prime Nanomorphic lenses, but this is to be expected out of a zoom lens. You get more versatility in one lens at the cost of size and light loss. In fact, 1.5 kilos is rather impressive.

Price and availability

If these anamorphic zoom lenses are as good as the cine zoom lenses Laowa is already producing ($2999), then I’m excited. As mentioned, the Laowa 28-55 T/2.9 1.6x and 50-100 T/2.9 1.6x will be available on Indiegogo on March 1. If you sign up for the campaign now, you will receive a 30% discount. I recommend keeping an eye on the launch of the campaign, as Lawoa will also offer a small chance to get the lenses for a mere one dollar. Most likely, it will be limited to a few lucky supporters.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.