It finally happened – Sigma announces Canon RF mount lenses

Well, this sure has taken a while, but it’s finally happened. Sigma has announced some upcoming Canon RF mount lenses. Now, before you get too excited, it’s not all of their lenses. It’s essentially the same APS-C lenses you can buy for Z mount.

But that gives Canon APS-C RF users the option of using six new Sigma Contemporary lenses. Sigma says that the lenses support Canon’s high-speed AF system along with its in-camera image stabilisation and in-camera aberration correction.

Sigma RF mount autofocus lenses

Sigma and Canon have remained very quiet on this one, with no hints from either side that they were on the way. None of us know if it would even happen, let alone when. Canon did start letting their iron grasp on the RF mount loosen a little last year, though.

Canon announced in August that they would start allowing third party lenses on a case-by-case basis. But Canon was very quiet on which brands those might be, with no mention of Sigma (or by Sigma) at all. We saw a possible hint a couple of months ago, but with no timescale.

And while the whole Viltrox debacle still sees the company avoiding Canon RF mount like the plague… oh wait, no, that phrase doesn’t work anymore. Well, Viltrox hasn’t made any more RF mount lenses in either auto or manual focus flavours since Canon shut them down.

But now, Sigma is shouting loud and proud. Six new lenses for the Canon RF mount system. Well, new lenses for Canon shooters. They’re the APS-C contemporary lenses that are also available in Sony E, Leica L, and Fuji X, and some come in Nikon Z, Canon EF-M and Micro Four Thirds mount options.

Six lenses in total, staggered releases

There’s only one lens with an official launch date so far, and that’s the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens for Canon RF mount. Other than the mount, it’s identical to the company’s existing 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lenses (buy here) for Sony E, Leica L and Fuji X camera systems.

That one is slated for launch in July. However, the other five lenses aren’t coming until at least September. Some may not even come until next year. But here’s the whole list.

SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Price and Availability

As mentioned, only the Sigma 18-50mm has a launch date so far. It’s coming in July, and while there has been no price announced, existing models cost $549, so I think we can expect it to be the same.

I think the other lenses will also carry the same price tag as their other mount counterparts. As to when those lenses will be released, though, is anybody’s guess. Right now, Sigma doesn’t get any more specific than “fall of 2024 and onwards”.