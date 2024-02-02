Fujifilm pulls v1.30 firmware update for XF16-55mm f/2.8 lens

A little over a week ago, Fujifilm announced a new firmware update for the Fujifilm XF16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens (buy here). The firmware update was minor but appears to have introduced a serious bug.

If you’ve not yet downloaded and updated the firmware, you’re fine just wait. If you’ve downloaded but not installed it, then don’t. And if you’ve already installed it, you’re going to have to wait for Fuji to release their “emergency firmware”.

Fuji XF16-55mm firmware V1.30

The firmware update was a pretty minor. one. It was simply an improvement to exposure tracking while zooming.

The firmware update Ver.1.30 from Ver.1.20 incorporates the following issue: Exposure tracking during zoom operation is improved when using the following cameras [Applicable cameras] X-H2S (Ver.5.10 or later), X-H2 (Ver.3.10 or later), X-T5 (Ver.2.10 or later), X-T4 (Ver.2.10 or later), X-T3 (Ver.5.10 or later), X-S20 (Ver.1.20 or later) and X-S10 (Ver.3.10 or later) Note:Make sure to update the camera’s firmware to the latest version before updating the firmware of the interchangeable lens to enable those functions above.

What went wrong?

Unfortunately, the update appears to introduce a new error to the lens, causing images to become “abnormal”, although the company doesn’t really expand on what that means.

In Ver. 1.30 released on January 22, 2024, it was confirmed that the exposure of images taken with certain focal length and aperture value combinations became abnormal. For this reason, the firmware download has been suspended. We are preparing an emergency firmware for customers who have updated to Ver. 1.30, so please wait for it.

The lens, released in 2015, is a popular one amongst Fuji shooters, especially professional users. It’s Fuji’s equivalent to the 24-70mm f/2.8 we see from full-frame camera manufacturers, although the 16-55mm focal length range is a little more like a 24-82.5mm full-frame equivalent.

What I find interesting about the withdrawal announcement is the wording. They say that the emergency firmware is coming for those who’ve already updated to v1.30. Does this mean that it will simply revert it back to the old firmware but with a new version number?

Fixed firmware on the way

If so, this means the actual updates implemented in v1.30 might still take a little while longer to come. Of course, this might mean that they’re rushing to fix the v1.30 update for everyone, rather than rolling back the issues now while they figure it out.

To read the announcement in full, head on over to the 16-55mm f/2.8 page on the Fuji website. This is the same page where you’ll be able to download firmware updates for the lens, once they become available again.