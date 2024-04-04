DALL-E 3 now lets you edit images and find inspiration within ChatGPT

Apr 4, 2024



Apr 4, 2024

dalle 3 editing

OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, the powerful AI image generation tool, just got a usability boost with two new features: image editing tools within ChatGPT and preset style suggestions.

Image editing tools

If your AI-generated images need a little touch-up, DALL-E 3 has you covered without leaving the chat. It now integrates editing tools directly within the ChatGPT interface on the web, iOS, and Android. I don’t seem to have the feature yet, so I can’t show it to you firsthand. But OpenAI shared the demo on X:

Preset style suggestions

Another new feature serves to help you in those times when you stare at a blank canvas and wonder where to begin. DALL-E 3 offers you a library of preset artistic styles. Choose the one that speaks to you and DALL-E 3 will incorporate it into your image-generation process:

These updates seem a part of a larger trend towards making OpenAI’s tools more user-friendly and cover more needs. ChatGPT has had the option of generating images with DALL-E for a while now. You can even perform basic edits on your images, whether AI-generated or real. OpenAI has also recently introduced adding content authenticity tags to all images created using Dall-E 3. Perfect timing, considering that the US elections are coming and the world is burning. But that’s a topic for another day.

[via The Verge]

