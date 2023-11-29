DIY Photography

Cute, sad, and awe-inspiring photos of animals – Wildlife Photographer of the Year wants your vote

Wildlife Photographer of the Year lion family

Wildlife Photographer of the Year has announced the 2024 finalists for the People’s Choice award. Yes, this means that you get to vote for your favorite images. The selection is captivating, and you’ll have a difficult task, just like the contest jury.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Last month, they announced the 2023 photo contest winners. I don’t know about you, but the winning image blew my mind.

You’ll find plenty of different images among the finalists for the People’s Choice awards. Natural History Museum and an international judging panel chose the finalists from 49,957 entries from 95 countries. Some photos will bring you to the verge of tears, but there are also adorable, humorous ones. It’s an emotional rollercoaster. What’s more, you already know one from the highly commended photos of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year turtle and dragonfly
© Tzahi Finkelstein/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

“Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different,” says Dr. Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum. “We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favourite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year monkey water
© Claire Waring/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

How to vote

There are two ways to cast your vote. You can vote for the People’s Choice Award winner on WPOTY’s website, or in the flagship Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. The exhibition will take place at the Natural History Museum in London. Voting closes on January 31, 2024.

WPOTY will announce the winner and top four images in February 2024. They will be shared online, joining the winners of the fifty-ninth competition announced earlier this year. The People’s Choice Award images will also be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in South Kensington until the show closes on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year underwater fish
©Karim Iliya/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Enter the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest

If you’d like to join the contest as a photographer, there’s still time left. The 60th competition is currently open for entries and will end at 11.30 am GMT on Thursday, December 7, 2023. To celebrate the momentous anniversary, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has announced an entry fee waiver for over 100 countries, changes to the competition’s rules, and a new special prize to encourage hopeful stories of the natural world.

And now, finally, I leave you to the striking finalist photos. I already have my favorite, and you can let us know what yours is in the comments below.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year lions wolf and flowers
© Axel Gomille/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year lion family
© Mark Boyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year elephant in garbage
© Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year fox and mouse
© Ayala Fishaimer/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year orange trees
© Uge Fuertes Sanz/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year cute little bat
© Dvir Barkay/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year fox in trash can
© Matt Mara/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year trapped monkey
© Roberto Garcia Roa/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year monkey portraits
© Marco Gaiotti/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year fur coats
© Britta Jaschinski/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year lion cub and mom
© Gerald Hinde/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year starling murmuration
© Daniel Dencescu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year insects up close
© Frank Deschando/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year aurora
© Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year mudfish
© Ofer Levy-/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year polar bear and ice
© Nima Sarikhani/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year bear bathing
© John E. Marriott/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year penguin family
© Stefan Christmann/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year bunnies kissing
© Andy Parkinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year bird and flowers
© Hermann Hirsch and Jan Lessman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year bird family
© Charles Davis/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year bunny in show
© Deena Sveinsson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

