Capture One for iPad now supports both wired and wireless tethered shooting

When Capture One for iPad was released in June, there was no option to tether your camera to your iPad. They promised it would be coming soon and now they’ve made good on that promise. The latest v1.10 update for Capture One for iPad now supports tethering your camera to your iPad while shooting. And it does it wired through a USB cable or wirelessly over WiFi.

The new update lets photographers shoot directly into Capture One on the iPad to be able to see a large preview of your shots as they’re being taken and you can apply a preset to them by default to get a good idea of how the final image is going to look. You can also use your iPad to remotely trigger your camera without having to touch it at all – very handy when you’ve got a camera mounted in a hard-to-reach location.

This is the complete list of what’s new in the latest Capture One for iPad.

What’s New: You can now shoot tethered directly via USB cable or Wi-Fi

Remotely trigger a capture from your iPad with our first shutter button iteration

Automatically apply the same adjustments to all tethered photos by enabling the “Next Capture Adjustments” toggle

Change the Fujifilm simulation of your Fujifilm RAW files from the dedicated tool

Export Originals and TIFF files

Use Auto Adjust to quickly edit your images

Change the Wheel and “Quick Edit” sliding directions in the app’s Gestures & Shortcuts section within the Settings page

Get tips on how to use the gesture interactions with a new Onboarding view Other bug fixes and improvements

The only thing that hasn’t been announced with the latest update is a complete list of all of the cameras that are compatible with Capture One tethering on the iPad. There also doesn’t appear to be such a list on the Capture One website yet, although we’ve reached out to Capture One to find out if one is available and we’ll update this post if and when they reply.

Update: We’ve heard back from Capture One and the list for RAW file compatibility with Capture One for iPad has been updated to include tethering information, but essentially, any camera that supports tethering with Capture One on the desktop should be supported in Capture One for iPad, with the somewhat ironic exception of Phase One cameras.

Capture One for iPad v1.10 is available now on the Apple App Store and costs $4.99/mo including access to Cloud File Transfer (up to 1,000 photos stored in the cloud at any given time). You can find out more about Capture One for iPad on the Capture One website.